Volunteering for Carers First: “It has changed my perspective on life”

Carers First provide personalised information and tailored support for carers, and their volunteers help them to enrich the support they offer.

Volunteering opportunities include supporting with events and group activities, raising awareness, fundraising, telephone befriending and checking in, online support and student placements.

Rahul, a Carers First telephone volunteer, said: “Being part of Carer’s First has been such a rewarding experience.

“It has changed my perspective on life, caregiving, resilience and the power of organised community support.

Carers First Volunteers at the Boston United FC community fun day

“It gives me a sense of purpose. Helping another human feel heard is one of life’s most underrated gifts.”

Damien has been a full-time carer for his wife since 2013. He started volunteering for Carers First as a Digital Champion in 2020 after his wife went back to college, giving him more free time.

He said: “Getting the courage to talk on the phone has helped me step up to also volunteer at a local Radio Station called Endeavour FM. I do 1-2 shows a week.

“It was something as a youngster I thought about doing but never pursued, but thanks to Carers First I have gained the strength to go on air and even commentated on Boston United football matches.

“I have used the radio to promote various Carers First events on air and have had guests on from Carers First. Also, a colleague did a 24 hour non-stop radio show raising funds for Carers First as I had mentioned the charity to him. He raised over £500!”

This increased community visibility for Carers First will help more people recognise themselves as carers and raise awareness of the support and services available to them. ​

According to Carers First: “Aside from the natural feel-good factor you'll get from helping someone in need, we offer the opportunity to become part of our community, gain valuable skills and access training.

“Many of our volunteers report feeling truly valued and some have gone on to paid work within Carers First or with other employers.”

They offer a variety of online courses which range from ‘safeguarding’ and ‘mental health first aid’ to more specific training around ‘bereavement’, ‘working with dementia’ and ‘managing difficult conversations.’

As a volunteer, you’ll have a member of the staff team to support and advise you in everything you do.

Ellie Boon, Volunteer Manager at Carers First, said: “Volunteering can be such a good thing to do, whether you're looking for a way to connect with your community, learn some new skills, find a job, or feel committed to supporting carers.

“We really value our volunteers here at Carers First, and we provide them with support and training. We're a small and friendly team, and volunteers make an enormous difference to the work we do and to the support we can provide to unpaid carers.”

For more information on volunteering with Carers First, visit www.carersfirst.org.uk/get-involved/volunteering or email [email protected].

Carers First supports carers face to face in nine regions across the country and provides online support carers anywhere. Your donations will help us support more carers – you can donate here [link].

If you are caring for someone and would like to find out what support Carers First’s groups can offer, please visit our website www.carerfirst.org.uk or call our helpline on 0300 303 1555.