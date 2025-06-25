Voyage Care celebrates the opening of flagship brain injury rehabilitation service Knot House

The Lord Mayor of Chester in the garden at Knot House with Registered Manager Kayley Sharp and other guests.

Voyage Care are the UK’s leading provider of specialist care for individuals with learning disabilities, autism, brain injuries, and complex needs. Recently, they’ve reinforced their commitment to transforming lives with the grand opening of their new flagship brain injury rehabilitation service, Knot House, in Ellesmere Port.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grand opening was marked by a special visit from the Lord Mayor of Chester, Councillor Sherin Akhtar, who officially opened the home. She was joined by Councillor Karen Shore for a private tour of the home, guided by Voyage Care’s Operations Manager, Carly Dempsey, and Service Manager, Kayley Sharp. During their visit, they also met the very first person to move into the brand-new service.

The event welcomed people from the local community, industry professionals, and family members looking for support for their loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knot House is a purpose-built home offering 28 places for individuals recovering from brain injuries. The service spans two buildings, one offering residential care for those at the beginning of their rehabilitation journey, and the other comprising self-contained flats for individuals preparing to live more independently.

Councillor Karen Shore taking a tour of Voyage Care's new brain injury rehabilitation home in Ellesmere Port.

Designed to deliver slow stream rehabilitation, Knot House also offers long-term placements for those with ongoing or permanent care needs. Until now, many people in the North West of England have relocated from their communities to access this level of specialist care. The opening of Knot House brings vital, local support, allowing people to stay closer to family, friends, and familiar surroundings.

This new development reflects Voyage Care’s strategic expansion of brain injury services in response to a national shortage of dedicated provision.

Michael Chawatama, Managing Director of Brain Injury Rehabilitation at Voyage Care, commented, “We’re thrilled to open our flagship brain injury rehabilitation home in the heart of Ellesmere Port. This service fills a significant gap in specialist step-down and community-based rehabilitation in the region. As we embark on an ambitious growth phase, we’re proud to further cement our position as one of the UK’s leading providers of brain injury rehabilitation support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recognising the importance of services like Knot House in the local area, Councillor Akhtar added, “I was honoured to officially open Knot House, a brand-new, purpose-built specialist brain injury rehabilitation service in Ellesmere Port.Knot House will provide vital support for up to 28 individuals from across the borough who have experienced brain injuries. The service is split across two buildings and includes residential beds for those beginning their rehabilitation journey, transitional apartments and long-term apartments for those ready to live more independently.

The Lord Mayor of Chester and Knot House's first housemate cut the ribbon and officially open the home!

This is the first time such ongoing specialist support has been available in the North West.”

Knot House marks a major step forward in providing accessible, lifelong brain injury support in North West England, offering both high-quality support and the opportunity to remain connected to important family and community connections.