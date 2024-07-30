Wales named as the region with the lowest healthy BMI

By Ben ClarkeContributor
7 minutes ago
A new report has seen Wales named as the region with the lowest amount of residents reporting a healthy BMI, at just 33%.

As the UK is enthused by a summer filled with sport, new data shows the reality is that general health and wellbeing, and interest in exercise, varies wildly across regions.

The STADA Health Report 2024 has revealed a stark contrast in health and exercise habits across the nation. While 60% of Brits report being in good health, significant regional disparities emerge, particularly when it comes to having a healthy BMI and taking exercise.

While London and Yorkshire & Humber have the highest percentage of residents reporting a healthy BMI (45%), the scales tip dramatically towards the negative for Wales, where only 33% say they have a healthy BMI.

Nigel Stephenson, general manager at STADA Thornton &amp; RossNigel Stephenson, general manager at STADA Thornton &amp; Ross
Nigel Stephenson, general manager at STADA Thornton &amp; Ross

Healthy BMI across the UK:

  1. Yorkshire & Humber (45%)
  2. London (45%)
  3. West Midlands (42%)
  4. East Midlands (41%)
  5. South West (41%)
  6. South East (40%)
  7. North West (39%)
  8. Scotland (38%)
  9. North East (37%)
  10. East of England (36%)
  11. Northern Ireland (35%)
  12. Wales (33%)

Wales also ranks last for exercising for wellbeing, at 51%, and tenth for eating a healthy diet, at 59%.

Whilst London unsurprisingly ranks highest for gym spending at 17%, Wales actually sits in joint-third place, with 9% of people choosing to spend money on a gym membership.

Nigel Stephenson, general manager at STADA/Thornton & Ross, said, “This year's report has brought to light many shifts in attitudes towards the way we manage our health, both as a nation and at a personal level.”

“While the UK's sporting achievements are inspiring, the STADA Health Report serves as a reminder that health equity remains a challenge. STADAs dedication to caring for people's health as a trusted partner includes giving people across the UK a broad range of options to treat several conditions and lead a healthy lifestyle.”

