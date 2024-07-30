Wales named as the region with the lowest healthy BMI

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new report has seen Wales named as the region with the lowest amount of residents reporting a healthy BMI, at just 33%.

As the UK is enthused by a summer filled with sport, new data shows the reality is that general health and wellbeing, and interest in exercise, varies wildly across regions.

The STADA Health Report 2024 has revealed a stark contrast in health and exercise habits across the nation. While 60% of Brits report being in good health, significant regional disparities emerge, particularly when it comes to having a healthy BMI and taking exercise.

While London and Yorkshire & Humber have the highest percentage of residents reporting a healthy BMI (45%), the scales tip dramatically towards the negative for Wales, where only 33% say they have a healthy BMI.

Healthy BMI across the UK:

Yorkshire & Humber (45%) London (45%) West Midlands (42%) East Midlands (41%) South West (41%) South East (40%) North West (39%) Scotland (38%) North East (37%) East of England (36%) Northern Ireland (35%) Wales (33%)

Wales also ranks last for exercising for wellbeing, at 51%, and tenth for eating a healthy diet, at 59%.

Whilst London unsurprisingly ranks highest for gym spending at 17%, Wales actually sits in joint-third place, with 9% of people choosing to spend money on a gym membership.

Nigel Stephenson, general manager at STADA/Thornton & Ross, said, “This year's report has brought to light many shifts in attitudes towards the way we manage our health, both as a nation and at a personal level.”

