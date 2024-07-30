Wales named as the region with the lowest healthy BMI
As the UK is enthused by a summer filled with sport, new data shows the reality is that general health and wellbeing, and interest in exercise, varies wildly across regions.
The STADA Health Report 2024 has revealed a stark contrast in health and exercise habits across the nation. While 60% of Brits report being in good health, significant regional disparities emerge, particularly when it comes to having a healthy BMI and taking exercise.
While London and Yorkshire & Humber have the highest percentage of residents reporting a healthy BMI (45%), the scales tip dramatically towards the negative for Wales, where only 33% say they have a healthy BMI.
Healthy BMI across the UK:
- Yorkshire & Humber (45%)
- London (45%)
- West Midlands (42%)
- East Midlands (41%)
- South West (41%)
- South East (40%)
- North West (39%)
- Scotland (38%)
- North East (37%)
- East of England (36%)
- Northern Ireland (35%)
- Wales (33%)
Wales also ranks last for exercising for wellbeing, at 51%, and tenth for eating a healthy diet, at 59%.
Whilst London unsurprisingly ranks highest for gym spending at 17%, Wales actually sits in joint-third place, with 9% of people choosing to spend money on a gym membership.
Nigel Stephenson, general manager at STADA/Thornton & Ross, said, “This year's report has brought to light many shifts in attitudes towards the way we manage our health, both as a nation and at a personal level.”
“While the UK's sporting achievements are inspiring, the STADA Health Report serves as a reminder that health equity remains a challenge. STADAs dedication to caring for people's health as a trusted partner includes giving people across the UK a broad range of options to treat several conditions and lead a healthy lifestyle.”
