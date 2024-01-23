NHS: Wales man called 999 because he'd eaten "too much kebab"
The NHS received thousands of 999 calls that were not a life-or-death emergency last year.
A man phoned 999 because he'd eaten "too much kebab" an ambulance service has revealed.
With the NHS under immense pressure, Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust has exposed some of the most appalling 999 calls it has received in the past 12 months. These include someone complaining that their hand was stuck in a letterbox, to an elderly caller worried that she'd swallowed her false teeth.
Of the 414,149 calls to the ambulance service last year, 68,416 were not a life-or-death emergency – an average of 188 calls a day.
Lee Brooks, executive director of operations, said: "If it’s not a serious or life-threatening emergency, it’s really important that you consider the alternatives to 999.
"The NHS 111 Wales website should be your first port of call for advice and information, or you could call 111 if it’s urgent, and our call handlers will help signpost you to the right treatment, in the right place, at the right time. You could also visit your local pharmacist, where experts in medicines can offer free clinical advice and over-the-counter medicines for a range of common ailments, such as coughs, colds, rashes, aches and pains.
"We’re here to help people in their hour of need, but we also need the public to take some ownership and accountability for their health and wellbeing at a time when NHS services are stretched beyond measure. Every single one of us has a responsibility to use NHS services wisely and protect them for those who need them most."
The following are real 999 calls made to the Welsh Ambulance Service in the past year.
Call 1
Operator: Ambulance, what’s the address of the emergency?
Caller: Hi, yeah, erm… I know it doesn’t 100% qualify as this but my wife must have accidentally rubbed chilli in her eyes and her eyes are burning. She’s tried washing them and nothing’s happening.
Call 2
Operator: Tell me exactly what’s happened.
Caller: Yesterday evening, we had some kebab, and I might have had a little bit more than I’m used to, then this morning, I’ve had a very painful stomach.
Call 3
Caller: My ring is stuck on my finger; I need it cut off.
Operator: Is your breathing normal for you?
Caller: My breathing’s fantastic, yeah.
Operator: Are you bleeding or vomiting blood?
Caller: I’m not bleeding, no.
Operator: And do you have any pain?
Caller: Yeah, a little bit.
Operator: From the information that you have provided, you do require a more detailed assessment by a nurse, so an ambulance will not be sent at this time.
Caller: How am I going to get there then? Can you just come and see me please?
Call 4
Caller: What it is with her, her voice has given on her. We don’t know what to do. We’ve tried lemon and whatever, but it’s not doing any good.
Operator: Where is she in pain?
Caller: It’s her throat. She can hardly speak.
Operator: And is it just that she’s lost her voice, is it?
Caller: Yeah.
Call 5
Operator: Ambulance service, what’s the address of the emergency?
Caller: I wouldn’t say it’s an emergency, but I don’t know how to get down to hospital. I have a piercing in my ear, and it’s pretty much been ripped out and the ball’s stuck in my ear.
Operator: So, the ball from your piercing is stuck inside your ear?
Call 6
Operator: Is the patient awake?
Caller: Yeah, it’s me, my hand’s stuck in the door.
Operator: Is the door locked at the moment?
Caller: Yeah, it’s locked. Mam! No, my hand’s stuck in the f*****g letterbox.
Operator: How old are you?
Caller: Open the door, my hand’s stuck!
Call 7
Operator: Tell me exactly what’s happened.
Caller: I’ve had a cough for the last couple of days.
Operator: What’s that sorry, you’ve got a cough?
Caller: Yeah.
Operator: We are currently experiencing a large number of life-threatening emergencies. An ambulance is not available to respond to you. Our advice is to ring 111.
Call 8
Caller: I have a bottom part denture, and I went to clean my teeth and I said, ‘Where’s my false teeth?’ This sounds crazy… but I don’t know what else to do. Could I have swallowed my false teeth?
Operator: So, you don’t know where your false teeth are?
