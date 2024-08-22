Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hair experts from Capital Hair and Beauty reveal the best and worst areas for hair health, based on local water reports.

A study reveals that Norwich ranks as the second most challenging location in the UK for water quality, affecting hair and scalp health.

Capital Hair and Beauty, the UK’s largest independent supplier to hair and beauty professionals, analysed the most recent water reports from 47 towns and cities across the UK looking at elements such as water hardness, pH levels as well as amounts of fluoride, chloride, nickel and lead.

When it comes to the worst water for hair and scalp health, the study found that Norwich came in at the bottom of the rankings, meaning that residents may be more likely to struggle with their hair due to their local water.

The city is reportedly a very hard water area, with over 276 particles of hardness dissolved in per million particles of water (PPM).

Additionally, an analysis of the mineral content shows that Norwich water has notably high levels of chloride (64.2 mg per litre), which means residents may not have the most ideal water for hair washing.

Areas with the lowest water quality for hair and scalp health:

Chelmsford Norwich London Bristol Northampton Bath Plymouth Leicester Newcastle Southampton

This was followed by London, which also has been rated as a “very hard” water area, when looking at water hardness and featured relatively higher rates of chloride (64.2 and 44 mg per litre, respectively) according to the data from their local water providers.

When washing your hair, the level of water hardness, minerals and metals in the water can affect your hair’s health in a variety of ways, the hair and beauty experts revealed.

Karen Hicks, marketing manager at Capital Hair and Beauty, revealed the various ways your water can impact your hair and scalp: “Hard water contains a high proportion of magnesium, calcium, copper and iron. These minerals can create a film on your hair, making it harder for your hair to gain moisture and thus leaving your locks dehydrated and lacking shine. It can also make your hair fizzy and brittle with more split ends and even cause further problems such as thinning hair or scalp conditions. Hardwater can also affect your hair colour, causing dyes to fade quicker and adding brassiness to your hair.

“Other elements such as chloride, fluoride and heavy metals like nickel and lead can also dry out your hair, take away shine and leave residue on the scalp. Large amounts of sodium fluoride can also inflame our scalp, making it more prone to flakiness and irritation.

“Soft water contains fewer minerals and more sodium than hard water and causes less damage to your hair and scalp. It’s worth noting that soft water may leave fine hair in particular feeling slightly limp after a wash but this can be improved when styling your hair after washing.

What to do if you live in a hard water area:

“If you find yourself in a hard water area, there are certain products that work better at cleaning the hair and scalp and will help you remove any film or mineral build up. For example, clarifying shampoos are specially formulated to remove the build-up of minerals and chlorine from hair, making it an ideal solution for those have been experiencing the negative effects of hard water on their hair.”