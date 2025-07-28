We love our Down syndrome baby girl so much we adopted a Down syndrome baby boy

Kristin with her happy family (Cover Images)

A mum of four has shared how the birth of her own child with Down syndrome ignited a powerful drive to adopt another child with the same diagnosis.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirstin Czernek, a 37-year-old former holistic health coach, model, speaker, and writer, has always dreamed of having a big family.

She didn't anticipate the unique and beautiful path her family journey would take.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Six years ago, my husband Tomas and I adopted our first child, Mia, who is now eight years old," says Kirstin.

Kirstin Czernek with little Luca (Cover Images)

"Mia was adopted from foster care when she was 18 months old. While getting placed with her, we were told that her mum was pregnant with a second child, and they asked if we were willing to adopt both of them.

"Mia's brother, Kai, who is now six years old, was born six weeks later. When Kai turned one, Tomas and I were ready to try for a baby. I found out I was pregnant within that month."

Kirstin had healthy first and second trimesters, but her pregnancy took a dramatic turn in her third trimester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I found out that our baby had Down syndrome when I was 20 weeks pregnant," says Kirstin.

Bundle of joy: Aria and Luca (Cover Images)

"It was something that had never crossed my mind. I was young, just 29. It wasn't even on my radar."

Initially, the news was a shock, and Kirstin took the remainder of her pregnancy to grieve the child she thought she would have. However, when Aria was born, Kirstin immediately fell in love with her daughter.

"From the second I held Aria in my arms, I felt an immediate and unbreakable bond with her. She completely transformed my understanding of what Down syndrome is and opened my eyes to the beauty and strength of the Down syndrome community as a whole." says Kirstin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The experience with Aria, now five years old, led Kirstin to reconsider her family plans.

"I initially thought we would stop at three children, but once we had Aria, I felt like we weren't quite done. Our family didn't feel complete yet."

Aria's joyful and loving nature only amplified this feeling.

"Aria loves with her whole heart. Everything she does is exaggerated – a jump, a smile, a laugh – it's all 'big'. As we age, we often tone down and stop living so fully. But individuals with Down Syndrome don't tone down. For them, everything is big, everything is special," says Kirstin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired by Aria, Kirstin and Tomas decided to adopt another child with Down syndrome. They worked with the National Down Syndrome Adoption Network and were added to a waiting list.

After two years of waiting, they received a message that would change their lives.

In September 2023, the couple was informed about a baby boy who was due to be born with Down syndrome in a few months. The baby's mum was explicitly looking for a family that already had a child with Down syndrome to adopt him.

Kirstin and Tomas began the adoption process. They travelled from their central Florida home to Alabama to be in the room when their son, Luca, was born.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was pretty much as bad as it gets in terms of what can happen to your baby," says Kirstin.

"Luca was born limp and barely breathing. He had a hole in his heart and severe pulmonary hypertension and was put on ECMO life support for 10 days. Despite the severe health issues, he turned a corner after two months and came home on 10 January 2024."

Kirsten says: "It's hard; I won't sugarcoat it. Medically, it can be very challenging. But the positives and the experiences I get to share with Aria and Luca on a day-to-day basis have given me such a beautiful, full life. Their siblings love them to bits, and we are one big, happy family."

Kirstin's dedication to sharing her family's journey has made her a well-known figure on social media. With millions of views on her TikTok and Instagram (@kirstinczernek), she uses her platform to document the experiences of foster care and raising children with Down syndrome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After Aria's diagnosis, I would read things online about Down syndrome, and everything was so negative," she says.

"When I had the opportunity to show a different side - one that was real - it made sense to me. Now, I have so many conversations with mums who are pregnant with a child with Down syndrome, and they're terrified. And they'll message me and say, 'I'm not scared anymore. I'm excited after watching your experience.' That makes it worth it for me."