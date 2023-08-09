The injection needs to be taken once a week

A weight-loss drug can lower the risk of a heart attack or stroke in obese people with cardiovascular disease by a fifth, a new study suggests.

The makers of Wegovy, Novo Nordisk, says its latest study contained more than 17,600 adults over the age of 45 in 41 countries and took place over five years.

The firm hailed it a "landmark trial", saying it would change the way obesity is regarded and treated.

Each patient had a body mass index (BMI) of 27 or over and established cardiovascular disease, with no history of diabetes.

While the findings still have to be fully reviewed, experts agreed the results were potentially significant.

Wegovy is also known as Ozempic (Image: Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

The researchers found the risk of heart attack or stroke in patients given a 2.4mg weekly dose of Wegovy, alongside standard care for the prevention of heart attacks or stroke, was cut by 20% compared with those given a placebo drug.

Wegovy is a weight-loss injection that is taken once a week and tricks people into thinking they're already full, so they end up eating less and losing weight.

But Prof Stephen O'Rahilly, from the University of Cambridge, said the long-awaited results "do not disappoint".

"Simply put, a drug which acts to reduce body weight by targeting appetite, if taken long term by people who are overweight or obese, significantly reduces their risk of serious cardiovascular events, such as heart attack," he said.

"The obvious conclusion of these findings is that we should view obesity as a medical condition, like high blood pressure, where effective and safe drug therapy can contribute to reducing serious adverse health outcomes."

Wegovy was approved for NHS use after research suggested users could shed over 10% of their body weight.

However, in trials, users often put weight back on after stopping treatment.

The injection is popular in places like the US, and was approved for weight loss in the NHS in England in June - however, the full details of the trial won't be released until later this year, which makes it difficult to fully assess the claims being made.

The drug would need to be passed by regulators again before it could be prescribed in a new capacity.

Novo Nordisk executive vice-president Martin Holst Lange said the injection had a clear medical benefit, as well as being able to help people lose weight.

"People living with obesity have an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, but to date there are no approved weight management medications proven to deliver effective weight management while also reducing the risk of heart attack, stroke or cardiovascular death."

Dr Simon Cork, senior lecturer in physiology at Anglia Ruskin University, said the results offer hope when it comes to dealing with a growing and costly public health problem.

"Obesity and its associated health impacts cost the NHS over £6bn per year," he said.

"Effective and long-term support with losing weight with Wegovy, the results of which are unattainable for most people living with obesity to achieve through diet and exercise alone, results in significant improvements in health outcomes.