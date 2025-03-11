Wellnergy Festival 2025: First UK festival to introduce neurodivergent zone

Wellnergy Festival, Wimbledon Park

Wellnergy Festival, the first festival in the UK to introduce a dedicated Neurodivergent Zone, will this year partner with Nutritious Minds Trust Charity (NMTC) to take its neurodivergent space to the next level. The enhanced session-led tent will feature neurodivergent guest speakers alongside world-leading experts in nutrition and brain health, including Dr. Robert Lustig (UCSF), Dr. Rachel V. Gow (St Mary’s University, Twickenham), and Professor Michael Crawford (Imperial College London).

The Neurodivergent Zone will also feature a dedicated Brain-Health Wellness Tent in collaboration with The Well-Being Agency, offering Indian Head Massage and Reiki, alongside an Art Tent in partnership with Raver Tots, where professional artists will guide children in creating their own artwork - with the opportunity to exhibit their pieces in the main tent.

Set to return to Wimbledon Park on Friday, June 13th and Saturday, June 14th, 2025, Wellnergy Festival offers an immersive experience that brings together wellness, fitness, mindfulness, and sustainable living. This year, Wellnergy is proudly partnered with YuLife, an insurance and employee benefits company that’s reimagining the role of wellness at work. YuLife brings joy and purpose to the traditionally rigid world of insurance, empowering people to lead healthier, more fulfilled lives.

Building on its legacy as the first festival in the UK to introduce a dedicated Neurodiversity Tent, Wellnergy Festival continues to lead the way in inclusivity. As the festival grows, the introduction of this space has paved the way for others, yet Wellnergy remains at the forefront of providing a truly inclusive and accessible environment for neurodivergent individuals.

Hosted by Nutritious Minds Trust Charity (NMTC), a charity committed to providing psychological, nutritional, and educational support to children and adults with ADHD and other neurodivergent conditions; the Neurodiversity Tent will provide a safe and supportive space for all neurotypes. Attendees can listen to inspiring guest speakers who will share both professional and personal insights into their neurodivergent experiences, while enjoying the festival. This initiative highlights Wellnergy’s commitment to celebrating neurodiversity and ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to fully engage with the event.

The Neurodiversity Zone will feature:

A children’s art and craft tent in collaboration with Raver Tots (the popular family rave/dance event company)A healthy bookstore in partnership with Waterstones

A brain-health wellness tent offering massage, Reiki, and more in collaboration with the Wellbeing Agency

A mini retail village with exhibitors exclusively related to the neurodivergent community — from coaching and psychiatry to health foods, drinks, and supplements (including ACV Drinks, Bare Biology, Harley Row Clinic, Revival Life, Herb-tender, Biomel Life, and more!)

A Hub for Neurodivergent Voices and Brain Health AdvocacyThe Neurodiversity Tent will also provide an educational space where leading experts, authors, and advocates share their insights on brain health, nutrition, and personal experiences with neurodivergence. The day will be structured around engaging formats, including “Conversations on the Couch” hosted by Dr. Rachel Gow, founder of NMTC. The morning session will feature personal stories and expert discussions on neurodivergence and mental well-being.

Key Speakers Include:

Dr. Robert Lustig – Renowned neuroendocrinologist, author, and anti-sugar advocate

Brandon Block – Legendary DJ and mental health advocate

Jumpin Jack Frost – Iconic DJ and music industry pioneer

Miss C (Chloe Sinclair) – Multi-talented artist and neurodivergent advocate

Lucinda Miller – Functional medicine specialist and bestselling author

Kate Spicer – Journalist and author, recently diagnosed with ADHD

Suzie Diamond Cain – Neurodivergent and adoption advocate, author, and coach

The festival will also feature an interactive cooking session at lunchtime with top chefs Georgia Salamat (The Acai Girls) and Anita Drozd (YouJuice), who will share brain-boosting recipes and wellness tips. Attendees can also enjoy mini TED-style talks from published authors, followed by a book signing session. The day will conclude with a healing sound bath meditation, providing a relaxing and restorative experience.

A Word from the Founders

“Wellnergy was founded with the mission to redefine wellness by focusing on mental fitness and mindset,” said Nick Steiert, Founder and CEO of Wellnergy Festival. “The Neurodiversity Tent is a key part of that vision - providing a space where people can learn, connect, and celebrate the strengths of neurodivergent minds.”

Dr. Rachel Gow, Founder of Nutritious Minds Trust Charity, added: “As a longstanding advocate of ADHD and understanding the critical importance of brain health , I’m thrilled to bring this incredible lineup of experts together. The Neurodivergent Tent will be a place of learning, healing, enlightenment, and inspiration for all attendees.”

Brain Health Tips for Festival-Goers

To enhance the festival experience, Nutritious Minds Trust Charity has compiled top brain health tips for attendees:

Stay Hydrated –Hydration supports brain health, cognitive function and energy levels.

Choose Nutrient-Dense Foods – Omega-3s, antioxidants, and protein-rich snacks help keep the brain sharp.

Take Breaks – Sensory overload can be overwhelming; find quiet spaces to recharge.

Movement and Mindfulness – Deep breathing, meditation, and movement all help regulate emotions and release stress.

Limit Sugar and Alcohol Intake – Blood sugar spikes can impact mood and focus.

Supporting Neurodiversity Week in MarchIn alignment with Neurodiversity Celebration Week (March 17th - 23rd 2025), Wellnergy and NMTC are inviting journalists and media outlets to explore the topics of neurodivergence, mental health, and wellness. This partnership provides an opportunity for interviews and media features that elevate awareness around brain health and inclusivity in wellness spaces.

Join Us at Wellnergy Festival 2025!Tickets for Wellnergy Festival 2025 are now on sale, with various admission options available. Secure your spot today and be part of an unforgettable event that celebrates wellness, neurodiversity, and holistic living. For tickets and event details, visit: https://wellnergy.com.