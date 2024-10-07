West Midlands people least likely to use e-cigs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New research has revealed men and women are less likely to use e-cigarettes in the West Midlands than anywhere else in the country.

Harlow Leisurezone analysed NHS health survey data to find the places with the least people using e-cigs.

The statistics revealed 87% of men and 86% of women in the West Midlands have never used e-cigs, the highest percentage for both in England.

In comparison, 5% of men and 7% of women currently use e-cigs in the region, and 8% of men and 8% of women aren't current users, but have tried e-cigs before.

Harlow Leisurezone Gym Manager Dave Marrington said: "E-cigarettes are often marketed as a healthier alternative to traditional smoking, but it's essential to remember they still have health risks.

"The most effective way to maintain your fitness and wellbeing is to avoid smoking-related products altogether, including e-cigarettes.

"It's encouraging to see that the majority of people still choose not to use e-cigarettes, which shows an awareness of the importance of prioritising overall health."