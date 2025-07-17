What are physician associates and what is the row surrounding them?
They usually undergo postgraduate training for around 2 years with theoretical and clinical practice.
There have been independent reviews that show that patients often confuse PAs and AAs with actual doctors.
Since their introduction in the 2000s, they have been a topic of heated debate on and off.
The idea was to help fill gaps and lacunae in the healthcare system at that time, to fill gaps in local services and take up work that doctors could not do.
Over time, they became first responders, working in emergency and first consultations.
There have been instances of patients dying after being treated by PAs because they thought them to be doctors.
The review suggested that they should be called ‘assistants’ and have standardised uniforms, lanyards and badges to clearly distinguish them from doctors. The assistants should also have 2 years of hospital experience before working at a GP surgery or Mental Healthcare Trust
The review also suggests that associates should only see patients in limited circumstances.
Additionally, the patients should be given clear information about the role of a PA, and provisions should be made for the creation of a representative body for PAs.
While the British Medical Association has welcomed this move, a union representing PAs and AAs has warned that this move could make waiting lists longer.
The Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, has accepted all of these recommendations while reiterating the importance of Physician assistants, but also stating that they can’t be used to replace doctors.