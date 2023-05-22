In some cases ADHD is not recognised during childhood, and people are diagnosed later in life as adults - when symptoms usually present slightly differently

The UK has been gripped by fresh debate over whether ADHD is being dangerously over-diagnosed or traumatically under-diagnosed - as Britons who want to find out for sure and seek help face years-long waiting lists.

In a BBC Panorama investigation, which came out last week, a reporter who was found not to have ADHD by an NHS consultant was diagnosed with the condition by three different private clinics - and was prescribed stimulant medications, raising concerns about some private clinics handing out unreliable diagnoses, which could put vulnerable patients at risk.

But debate rages over the efficacy of private clinics, and what they play in diagnosing and treating ADHD, with the psychiatrist from the BBC documentary telling the Guardian his service in Leeds alone has more than 3,000 patients waiting to be seen - with those at the top of the list referred in December 2020.

So what are the symptoms of ADHD like as an adult, and what do you need to do if you think you might have it?

Experts are struggling to reach an agreement as to whether ADHD is being over or under-diagnosed in adults (Photos: Adobe Stock)

What is ADHD?

ADHD - or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder - is a neurodevelopmental condition, with key symptoms including difficulty concentrating, hyperactivity and impulsiveness - or a mix of both. It is lifelong and cannot be cured, although the symptoms can be managed with support, and sometimes medication.

According to the NHS, it's not known exactly what causes ADHD, although it does tend to run in families.

ADHD symptoms are usually noticed early in life - often once a child starts school - and most cases are diagnosed in children under 12, the NHS says. Symptoms fall into two categories - inattentiveness, and hyperactivity/impulsiveness. People may experience symptoms from both, or just one.

What are the symptoms of ADHD in adults?

In some cases, ADHD is not recognised during childhood, and people are diagnosed later in life as adults. Symptoms usually present slightly differently in adults, than in children.

For adults, the NHS says hyperactivity symptoms tend to decrease, while inattentiveness symptoms can linger on. These can include:

Carelessness and lack of attention to detail

Frequently beginning new tasks before finishing old ones

Poor organisational skills

Difficulty focusing or prioritising tasks

Losing or misplacing things often

Forgetfulness

Feeling restless or on-edge often

Difficulty keeping quiet - such as blurting out responses, or interrupting others

Mood swings and irritability

Inability to cope with stress well

Extreme impatience

Taking risks, often with little regard for personal safety or the safety of others - one example the NHS gives is driving dangerously

What should you do if you think you might have ADHD?

The NHS advises people who think they might have ADHD to speak with their GP.

While your GP can't formally diagnose you, they can discuss your concerns and symptoms with you, and refer you for a specialist assessment, providing you meet three main conditions:

You were not diagnosed with ADHD as a child, but your symptoms began during childhood and have continued

Your symptoms cannot be explained by a mental health condition

Your symptoms significantly affect your day-to-day life – for example, if you're underachieving at work or find intimate relationships difficult

If you meet these criteria, you will be referred to either a psychiatrist or trained healthcare professional in your area for an assessment. They will be able to assess whether your symptoms might be caused by ADHD, and diagnose whether you have the condition.

They can then suggest treatments and therapies which could help minimise symptoms - as well as advise you about how to live with the condition.