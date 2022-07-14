Jack Fincham got veneers before appearing on the reality dating show and told the BBC that he ‘didn’t know it was quite as invasive as it was’

Former Love Island star Jack Fincham has spoken with BBC Breakfast about the risks of travelling abroad to get Turkey Teeth.

The reality TV star is most known for winning the fourth series of Love Island alongside Dani Dyer, the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer.

Fincham, who got veneers before appearing on the reality dating show, reflected to the BBC that he “didn’t know it was quite as invasive as it was.”

In an exclusive BBC News survey of 1,000 UK dentists, 597 said that they had treated patients who had experienced complications after visiting Turkey for dental work.

Here’s everything you need to know about Turkey Teeth and the risk involved.

What are Turkey teeth?

Turkey Teeth is the name given to the trend of people travelling to Turkey to have cosmetic dental procedures.

The trend has been made famous by reality TV stars like Fincham and Katie Price.

The impact on teeth depends on the type of procedure you have.

Most people who travel to Turkey expect to get veneers, which only involves filing a small part of the tooth away, however, it is more common to actually get crowns.

Crowns shave the teeth down to small pegs, which have been dubbed “shark teeth” on social media.

The problem with shaving the teeth down to this extent is that it can damage the nerves, causing them to die.

The only way to fix this problem is to have a root canal.

In the UK, dentists will not shave healthy teeth in this way due to the long term damage it will cause.

However, if you opt to get veneers or crowns, perfect teeth don’t last forever.

They will need replacing every five to 15 years, so if you get them done in your twenties, that could mean a lifetime of costly dental work.

Why did Jack Fincham go to Turkey?

Fincham appeared on BBC Breakfast alongside Eddie Crouch, chairman of the British Dental Association (BDA) to talk about the dangers of Turkey Teeth.

He explained he went to Turkey to improve his smile before entering the Love Island villa in 2018.

When he made his appearance, he was known for his dazzling white smile and sparked an interest in the procedure.

Speaking to the BBC he said: "I didn’t really know what a crown was. And I didn’t know it was quite as invasive as it was."

"My mum used to be a dental nurse, so I know how expensive it is to get your teeth done. I knew it would be about £10,000 - £15,000 easily in England. So I thought I’d rather just go to Turkey get a bit of sun, have a laugh."

What happens if it goes wrong?

There can be consequences of getting Turkey teeth.

The procedure can cause lasting nerve damage as the natural teeth are filed down to stubs.

This leaves many patients with pain and needing to have more costly dental procedures in the UK.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Crouch explained: "Patients need to provide informed consent for any treatment they have and be wary of a hard sell, as the reality is rarely as simple as it appears on Instagram. Sadly, many UK dentists are now picking up the pieces when things go wrong.

"We strongly advise people considering this to check a dentist’s qualifications and experience and whether they are insured if things go wrong."