Lateral flow testing is a fast and simple way to test people who do not have symptoms of Covid

Most people in England and Scotland can no longer get free PCR or lateral flow tests, but a few groups are still entitled to free Covid tests. This includes the most vulnerable and frontline NHS staff.

Some limited free testing for the public will also continue in Wales and Northern Ireland until the end of June.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But for those who are still taking lateral flow tests, what does the ‘C’ and ‘T’ mean on the test and how should results be read?

Here’s what you need to know.

What are lateral flow tests?

Lateral flow testing is a fast and simple way to test people who do not have symptoms of Covid, but who may still be spreading the virus.

The tests are easy to use and give a quick result, but those who test positive must immediately self-isolate to avoid passing the virus on to others.

They work by detecting proteins (antigens) that are present when a person has Covid.

The test kit is a hand-held device with an absorbent pad at one end and a reading window at the other.

Inside the device is a strip of test paper that changes colour in the presence of antigens.

Lateral flow testing is a fast and simple way to test people who do not have symptoms of Covid, but who may still be spreading the virus. (Picture: NationalWorld)

How do I take a lateral flow test?

Taking a lateral flow test usually involves taking a sample from the back of the throat near the tonsils and the nose, or just from the nose only, using a swab.

The swab is then dipped into an extraction solution which is dripped onto the device’s paper pad.

The tests give a quick result, as the sample does not need to be sent to a lab.

What does ‘C’ and ‘T’ mean on a Covid lateral flow test?

If you have taken a lateral flow test for Covid before you will have noticed it includes letters.

The ‘S’ is where the sample goes and in the separate section above this you will have noticed a ‘C’ and a ‘T’.

If there is one line next to the C then this means the test is negative

If there are no lines at all or just one line next to the T, then this means the test is void and you will need to retake with a fresh test kit.