The origins of 420 traces all the way back to 1971, with the term being popularised after being mentioned in a High Times story in 1991

The controversial 420 day takes place every year, but what does 420 mean and how is it related to Hyde Park?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is 420 day?

Around the globe, fans of marijuana celebrate the herb on this day - also known as ‘weed day’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the exact origins of the term have long been debated, it's thought that the date goes back to 1971, where a group of students at San Rafael High School in California would meet at 4.20pm to smoke. Eventually, 420 became a code for when teenagers wanted to smoke weed together.

The term was popularised after it was mentioned in High Times in 1991, however the article in question attributed the origin of the phrase to police code.

When does it take place?

The day is celebrated every year on 20 April, with April being the fourth month of the year. As the term originated in America, the date is written as 4/20, as Americans list the month first when writing out the date.

What happens on 420?

420 sees people across the world coming together to celebrate the herb, with events usually held and some participants aiming to bring awareness to the cause of the legalisation of marijuana.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weed is illegal in many parts of the world, with 420 being both a celebration and a protest against what some see as excessive laws against the drug.

Marijuana is illegal in the UK, with no current plans to legalise it.

In the UK, cannabis is a Class B drug and it is against the law to possess, sell, distribute and grow cannabis.

There is the possibility of a five-year prison sentence if you are caught in possession of the drug.

How does 420 relate to Hyde Park?