What is cholesterol? New data shows most of us don't even know

New survey reveals concerning gaps in public awareness of cholesterol

A major new survey has revealed significant gaps in public understanding of cholesterol, despite widespread awareness of its risks to long-term health.

The research, carried out through The Great British Cholesterol CountL, questioned 2,001 adults across the UK on their knowledge and perceptions of cholesterol.

The results reflect national priorities set out in the NHS Long Term Plan, which aims to prevent 150,000 heart attacks, strokes and cases of dementia over the next decade through improved detection and better management of cardiovascular risk factors such as high cholesterol.

While nearly two-thirds (61.6 per cent) of adults recognise that high cholesterol poses a risk to health, the results also highlight concerning shortfalls in understanding:

More than 80 per cent of respondents did not know that cholesterol checks should begin routinely from the age of 40.

Only one in ten adults knew how often cholesterol should be routinely measured.

62 per cent of people did not know their own cholesterol levels.

Nearly half (49 per cent) of respondents had never learned about the difference between ‘good’ (HDL) and ‘bad’ (LDL) cholesterol.

Less than half (46 per cent) identified taking prescribed medication as an effective way to lower cholesterol, revealing misconceptions about the limits of lifestyle change alone.

Encouragingly, the survey also showed that the public want clear and trusted information, with GPs and the NHS cited as the preferred sources for advice. Over half (54 per cent) of respondents said information from healthcare professionals would help increase their understanding.

Jonathan Mullings, General Manager at A. Menarini Farmaceutica Internazionale SRL, said:

“The results of the Great British Cholesterol Count reveal both encouraging levels of awareness and clear gaps in knowledge that must be addressed.

“While many people recognise that high cholesterol is a serious risk to their health, too few understand when to be tested or how it should be managed. This means that opportunities for prevention and early detection may be missed.”

The Great British Cholesterol Count provides an important call to action. By closing the knowledge gaps highlighted in the survey, the UK can take a critical step forward in reducing cardiovascular disease and supporting the ambitions of the NHS Long Term Plan.

Jonathan added “We want to shine a light on the importance of routine cholesterol checks and ensure that healthcare professionals are supported with the resources they need to educate and empower the public. These insights give us a platform to work together with the NHS, healthcare professionals and partners to improve cardiovascular health for the long term.”