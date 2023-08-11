Bella Hadid has opened up about Lyme disease - but what are the symptoms of the bacterial infection?

Bella Hadid posted a candid update about her health condition, Lyme disease, which she shared with her concerned fans on Instagram. The model described her condition as “almost 15 years of invisible suffering” as she gave some much-needed attention to the disease.

The model, 26, shared a medical record from Brussels that detailed her experience with Lyme disease. In an Instagram caption, Bella wrote: “Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain.

“To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever. one thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am okay and you do not have to worry, [heart emoji] and 2:I wouldn’t change anything for the world. If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today.

“The universe works in the most painful and beautiful ways but I need to say that if you are struggling- it will get better. I promise. take a step away, stay strong, have faith in your path, walk in your truth and the clouds will start to clear up. I have so much gratitude for and perspective on life , this 100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease , co infection treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I’m able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup, and being able to truly be myself, For the first time ever”

Lyme disease symptoms

The bacterial infection has many symptoms. It can be spread to humans by infected ticks and is easier to treat when diagnosed early. Here’s a list of some of the symptoms of Lyme disease according to the NHS website.

Circular or oval-shaped rash around a tick bite

This can be an early symptom of Lyme disease in some cases. The rash can appear up to three months after being bitten. It usually appears within one to four weeks and can last for several weeks.

The rash usually has a darker or lighter area in the centre and can gradually spread, but it’s not usually hot or itchy.

The rash is characterised by being flat or slightly raised. It also looks pink, red or purple on white skin. On black and brown skin, it might be harder to see the rash, and it might look more like a bruise.

Flu-like symptoms

Some people get flu-like symptoms a few days or weeks after being bitten by an infected tick:

You might have a high temperature or feel hot and shivery

You might also have a headache

You could experience muscle and joint pain

Tiredness and loss of energy can also be felt by people who have Lyme disease

Important information about ticks