A survey from Simpson Millar has found that almost one in five women fear their GP won't take them seriously.

It comes as a new report by MPs for the Women’s and Equalities Committee fount that “medical misogyny” is leaving women in unnecessary pain and undiagnosed for years.

The report concluded that stigma, a lack of education and “medical misogyny” has contributed to poor awareness of gynaecological health conditions.

A new study has discovered that almost one in five (19%) women have stopped contacting their GP about health issues because they feel that their concerns will not be taken seriously.

The research carried out by national law firm Simpson Millar surveyed 1,000 UK residents to understand what is stopping them from seeking medical care from their local GP.

It found that women were more likely to feel that their health concerns were not taken seriously, with almost one in five (19%) women have choosing not to access healthcare from their GP because of this, compared to just 9% of men.

Kelly Withers, Senior Associate Solicitor at Simpson Millar, explains: “GP negligence can have serious and far-reaching consequences, particularly if referrals do not happen or serious conditions, such as cancer, are missed.”

Adding: “GP negligence can refer to incorrect diagnosis, failing to arrange or respond to test results, incorrect medication, not referring patients and even not visiting a patient at home when it is necessary to diagnose the person. We understand that it can be difficult to know where to turn but our survey results indicate that there could be a large number of people who have felt their medical issues were not taken seriously by their GP.”

The research comes after a report by the Women’s and Equalities Commission (WEC) has warned that “medical misogyny” is leaving women in unnecessary pain and undiagnosed for years.

It found that those experiencing painful health conditions such as endometriosis, adenomyosis and heavy menstrual bleeding are frequently finding their symptoms “normalised” and their “pain dismissed”.

Adding that stigma associated with gynaecological and urogynaecological health conditions, a lack of education and medical misogyny had contributed to poor awareness of these conditions, lack of medical research, treatment options for patients, specialists, and the de-prioritisation of gynaecological care in the NHS.

What is medical misogyny?

Medical misogyny is when women’s healthcare concerns are dismissed. It is often related to gynaecological and urogynaecological healthcare, with the WEC report finding that women had frequently found their symptoms “normalised”, despite them having a huge impact on their health, education, careers, relationships and fertility.

Chair of the WEC and Labour MP Sarah Owen said: “Up to one in three women live with heavy menstrual bleeding, one in ten have a condition such as endometriosis or adenomyosis. It cannot be right that despite the prevalence of these conditions, that such a lack of understanding and awareness persists.”

You can find out more information on conditions that can impact women’s health on NHS.UK.