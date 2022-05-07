Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus

An individual has been diagnosed with monkeypox in England, health bosses have said.

The patient has a recent travel history from Nigeria, which is where they are believed to have contracted the infection before travelling to the UK.

The individual is now receiving care at the infectious disease unit at the Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London and experts at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) are monitoring the case.

They are also working closely with NHS colleagues in order to contact people who might have been in close contact with the individual.

But what is monkeypox and what are the signs and symptoms?

What is monkeypox and how is it spread?

Most cases have been in Africa and the risk of catching monkeypox in the UK is very low, the NHS explains.

In June 2021, two cases of monkeypox were identified in north Wales.

At the time, Public Health Wales (PHW) said the initial case was acquired overseas and both cases were identified in two people from the same household.

Monkeypox is usually a mild illness that will get better on its own without treatment, but some people can develop more serious symptoms, so patients with monkeypox in the UK are cared for in specialist hospitals.

However, there have only been a very small number of cases of monkeypox in the UK and when there is a case, health professionals will aim to contact anyone who has been in close contact with the infected person.

The NHS website says: “If you have not been contacted, be reassured you are extremely unlikely to catch monkeypox.”

Monkeypox does not spread easily between people, but it's possible to catch it from:

touching items like clothing, bedding or towels used by an infected person

touching monkeypox spots or scabs

a person with a monkeypox rash who coughs or sneezes near you

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

The illness begins with:

high temperature

headache

muscle aches

backache

swollen glands

chills

exhaustion

A rash then usually begins one to five days after the first symptoms appear. The spots often start on the face before spreading to other parts of the body.

During the illness, the rash then changes from raised red bumps, to spots filled with fluid, with the spots eventually forming scabs which later fall off.

How is monkeypox diagnosed and treated?

The NHS explains that “it's difficult to know if the infection is monkeypox as it can often be confused with other infections such as chickenpox.”