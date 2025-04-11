What to watch for in loved ones: Gareth Locke-Locke’s dementia risk sparks expert warning

A person looking worried

Made in Chelsea star Gareth Locke-Locke’s has revealed he has a 50% increased risk of developing dementia following genetic testing.

Amelia Hornsby from the Bathing Mobility Advisory Service is encouraging families to learn the early signs of dementia, especially in older family members, as early detection is crucial to getting the right support in place.

Cognitive and Memory Changes

“If you notice a loved one frequently forgetting recent events, conversations, or where they’ve placed things, it could be a sign of short-term memory loss, one of the more obvious early indicators of cognitive change.

Pay attention to whether they're struggling with familiar tasks like preparing meals or using a phone, as this may suggest difficulty with day-to-day functioning.

Language Issues

“Language issues are also common in dementia, as someone might repeat themselves, struggle to find the right words, or start calling things by the wrong name.

Confusion and Disorientation

“Losing track of time or place and getting lost in familiar surroundings can be stressful for all involved.

Changes in Judgment and Thinking

“Another important sign is if your loved one exhibits poor judgment or makes unusual decisions such as dressing inappropriately or giving away large sums of money.

Mood and Personality Shifts

“You may have noticed that a loved one is withdrawing from a social activity they usually enjoy and may appear more depressed and anxious.

“These changes are important to recognise early,” Amelia Hornsby concludes. “If you’re concerned about a loved one, don’t hesitate to seek medical advice. Getting help sooner rather than later can make a real difference.”