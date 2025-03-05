What's the secret to ageing? Longevity experts weigh in as new study shows the biggest factors affecting your 'aging clock'

It’s the age old question : what’s the secret to ageing? Much research has been done to find the best ways to help people live a longer, healthier life. Past studies have given evidence that a variety of factors play a role in how long we live, including biological factors and genetics - factors that we don’t have the ability to change or overcome. However, a recent study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, has looked into which lifestyle and environmental factors have the most influence in how we age.

During the study, scientists used a unique aging model called an “aging clock” to help determine which environmental factors influenced aging the most. This key research found determined there were 25 lifestyle and environmental factors that are associated with mortality and age-related diseases. The two factors which were the most influential were found to be smoking and socioeconomic status. The good news is that most of the factors (23 out of the 25) are ones in which we have the capacity to modify, including : how much time you spend sleeping, how long you spend in education and how much cheese you consume.

Many experts in the longevity sector have welcomed the results of the study. Dr Paul Ch'en, is a GP and co-founder of https://oxfordlongevityproject.org and said: “Given the recent drive towards big data, pan-omics and bio-metrics, it is great to see that environment-focused interventions are actually likely the most strategic starting point to reducing ‘premature mortality and most age-related morbidity’. This means that the patient is in fact in the driving seat to be able to take those pro-active steps, whether this is to optimise their good habits, acquire better habits, or (and the most difficult of all is) to reduce one’s bad habits that will lead to positive outcomes. The question is then ‘how’ the NHS goes about empowering its patients to take responsible steps to optimise their health and wellbeing, and there must be collective action by the individual(s) but also society, as a whole.

"As a GP, we are not necessary trained specifically in lifestyle medicine, but we are perhaps best placed to being able to work in partnership with the patient, whilst offering continuity and direct care. Given the findings in this paper, I think there is an urgent need to re-examine how we perceive illness as a whole, but also to move towards care that focuses on lifestyle medicine, prevention and early diagnosis. And for this to happen, there will need to be a joint effort between the individual, the healthcare system and education. “

Similarly, Sir Muir Gray, an internationally renowned authority on healthcare systems and also part of the project reacted to the paper by saying: “This paper is very exciting and original because it discusses the environment as well as genes and “lifestyle’. The latter is a term I never use because it implies that the individual is to blame without taking into account the social and phsyical environment in which we live. If you have to drive for an hour, sit at a desk for eight hours ,with a supervisor critically noticing if you stand up or leave your desk, and then drive an hour home, with only fast food en route then you don’t have much freedom to choose! To help people live longer and live longer better we need to give people knowledge and we change the physical and social environment, including deprivation rather than focusing on their ‘lifestyle.’

In a similar fashion, Professor Denis Noble, British Biologist of the project believes that: "This outcome is empowering. We are all responsible for our lifestyle choices. Also, the outcome is not really surprising. We already know that polygenic scores do not reliably predict major fatal diseases. Genes simply enable us to make the proteins we need. How we use those proteins is up to us."

Finally, longevity expert Leslie Kenny adds: "The Oxford study demonstrates that individuals have much more power to influence their healthspan and longevity than they think. It also shows that genetics plays a very small role in the vast majority of fatal diseases and chronic illness than we have been led to believe. As a patient advocate, I encourage everyone to invest in their future health in the same way they would their pension: with small and steady commitments to healthy diet, movement, better sleep and social connection.”