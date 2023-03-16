It is understood government's new proposed deal will include a one off payment for this year - an issue which has been at the heart of the dispute

A fresh offer aimed at resolving the long-running dispute involving nurses, ambulance staff and other NHS workers is expected to be announced later on Thursday.

Unions representing hundreds of thousands of health workers have been locked in talks all week with the Department of Health and ministers to try to break the deadlock. While recent nurses and ambulance worker strikes had been called off while the talks were ongoing, the pay row has been ongoing for some time.

A strike on 6 February was the biggest walkout in NHS history, with nurses, paramedics, call handlers, drivers and technicians all taking part- a step up from the December walkouts.

PA understands that government's new proposed deal will include a one off payment for the current financial year - an issue which has been at the heart of the dispute. It is also expected to increase a previously suggested pay rise of 3.5% for the next financial year from April.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to make a fresh offer aimed at resolving the long-running dispute involving nurses, ambulance staff and other NHS workers on Thursday (Photos: Getty)

Unions will have to ballot their members before the dispute ends, and would suspend future strikes while that happens. Union spokespeople were making no comment on Thursday.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told Times Radio that the Government is willing to make a “more generous offer” to public sector workers taking industrial action. “We will only offer what we can afford to fund.

"But what we’ve said is that we are willing to make a more generous offer than was settled by the independent processes last year, providing it’s not inflationary," he said. “We’re working very hard to find a solution that is acceptable to the unions. I think those discussions are going very well. But nothing has been announced yet."

“And so we’re not in a position to be able to say any quantum of money involved, but are we trying to be as flexible as we can within the bounds of something that doesn’t lead to more inflation in the future? Yes, we are.”