Where in England is having the best experience booking a GP appointment?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- Herefordshire and Worcestershire have the most patients on average having a good experience at booking a GP appointment, data shows.
- Dorset comes second, with Devon in third.
- Bath and North East Somerset, Swindon, and Wiltshire come in fourth, and Gloucestershire rounds out the top five.
The study by online vape retailer Vapekit analysed national GP profile data from the Department of Health and Social Care, to see which Integrated Care Boards had the highest percentage of patients who had a good experience when contacting their GP.
England’s areas with the best experience of contacting their GP
|Rank
|Integrated Care Board
|Average % of patients who had a good experience when contacting their GP practice
|1
|Herefordshire and Worcestershire ICB
|78%
|2
|Dorset ICB
|77.68%
|3
|Devon ICB
|76.62%
|4
|Bath and North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire ICB
|75.79%
|5
|Gloucestershire ICB
|75.71%
|6
|Somerset ICB
|75.37%
|7
|South West London ICB
|74.74%
|8
|Norfolk and Waveney ICB
|74.04%
|9
|Cornwall and The Isles Of Scilly ICB
|73.71%
|10
|Coventry and Warwickshire ICB
|73.46%
It found that out of all Integrated Care Boards, Herefordshire, and Worcestershire are where patients have had the best experience of contacting their GP, with 78% of patients on average responding that they did.
Coming in second place on the list is Dorset’s Integrated Care Board, which followed closely behind, with 77.68% of patients on average reporting having a good experience when contacting their GP.
Devon’s Integrated Care Board comes in third place on the list, with 76.62% of patients on average reporting having a good experience when contacting their GP.
The ICB composed of Bath, North East Somerset, Swindon, and Wiltshire comes in fourth. On average, 75.79% of patients reported having a good experience when contacting their GP.
Rounding out the top five is Gloucestershire. Their ICB saw 75.71% of all patients report a good experience of contacting their local GP.
The ICB where patients had the worst experience at contacting their GP is Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes, with just 58.7% of patients reporting having a good experience.
Commenting on the findings, Guy Lawler, Managing Director of Vapekit, said: “These findings highlight the significant difference in patient experiences when booking GP appointments across England. While Herefordshire and Worcestershire lead with 78% of patients reporting a positive experience, areas like Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes lag with just 58.7%.
"The stark differences reflect how variations in appointment systems, service efficiency, and patient support can greatly influence satisfaction levels, and it will be worth noting how data for the top and bottom areas changes in the coming years.”
This information was provided by https://vapekit.co.uk/