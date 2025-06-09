Where in the US are hospital occupancy rates most concerning?

Tell us your news

A new study has revealed the top 10 states with the greatest reliance on hospital care, and those with the least. Delaware takes the top spot nationally, based on a rate of 267.8 patient days per available bed. Wyoming has the lowest level in the country at just 90.4 patient days per hospital bed annually.

As research estimates that U.S. hospital occupancy rates could hit critical levels by 2032, risking bed shortages across the nation, a new analysis has identified how occupancy rates differ across the states.

The study by personal injury attorneys, Foster Wallace, analysed data from the American Hospital Directory’s compilation of statistics for non-federal, short-term, acute care hospitals in each state, with statistics sourced from each hospital’s most recent Medicare cost report.

The researchers examined this data to determine the number of patient days per staffed bed in hospitals across each state. For example, if one patient spends five days in hospital and another spends two, this would be counted as seven patient days. The total number of patient days were then scaled by the number of available hospital beds.

The states with the highest numbers indicate that they have the highest occupancy of hospital beds, ranking these states as the most reliant on hospital care.

Top 10 States Most Reliant on Hospital Care:

Rank State Patient Days Per Staffed Bed Number of Hospitals Gross Patient Revenue per Patient Day 1 Delaware 267.8 8 $18,807 2 Maryland 266.6 49 $7,609 3 Washington 265.0 60 $31,561 4 Massachusetts 258.2 71 $24,307 5 Vermont 257.3 7 $31,435 6 Nevada 256.4 30 $43,595 7 Oregon 243.6 35 $24,984 8 Hawaii 238.4 14 $21,329 9 North Carolina 234.5 110 $26,535 10 Georgia 230.5 111 $30,685

Delaware is the state most reliant on hospital care. The findings reveal that at 267.8 patient days per staffed bed, Delaware has the highest rate in the U.S.

The findings also identified that Delaware has the highest average number of patient days per hospital compared to all other states, at around 70,763—a staggering 75% higher than the national average (40,494 patient days per hospital).

Maryland ranks second, with a rate of 266.6 patient days per staffed bed. This is based on total patient days of nearly 2.76 million across 10,347 staffed beds in the state. However, at an estimated $7,609, Maryland has the lowest gross patient revenue per patient day in the nation.

Washington ranks third, with 265 patient days per staffed bed. According to the findings, the state had almost 2.78 million patient days and 10,476 staffed beds across the state’s 60 hospitals, recorded in the most recent report.

The fourth state among those most reliant on hospital care is Massachusetts. The findings identified a rate of 258.2 patient days per staffed bed, based on almost 3.7 million patient days and 14,313 staffed beds across 71 hospitals.

Vermont places fifth, with 257.3 patient days per staffed bed across the state’s seven hospitals. The state recorded 851 staffed beds and 218,981 patient days, with a gross patient revenue per patient day estimated at $31,435, based on the state’s reported overall gross patient revenue.

Completing the top ten states most reliant on hospital care is Nevada in sixth (256.4 patient days per staffed bed), Oregon in seventh (243.6) and Hawaii in eighth (238.4). Rounded out by North Carolina in ninth (234.5) and Georgia in tenth place (230.5).

Top 10 States Least Reliant on Hospital Care:

Rank State Patient Days Per Staffed Bed Number of Hospitals Gross Patient Revenue per Patient Day 1 Wyoming 90.4 15 $33,336 2 Mississippi 152.8 65 $29,364 3 South Dakota 155.3 23 $36,023 4 Louisiana 163.6 108 $31,309 5 Montana 176.5 14 $25,075 6 Utah 182.8 36 $34,609 7 Arkansas 185.2 52 $24,407 8 Oklahoma 188.6 90 $34,475 9 Kansas 189.5 54 $37,932 10 Alabama 191.4 90 $27,750

The findings also revealed the states that are the least reliant on hospital care, with Wyoming found to have the lowest rate in the U.S. at just 90.4 patient days per staffed bed. This is according to the state’s reported 1,283 staffed beds and 115,955 patient days overall.

Mississippi follows with 152.8 patient days per staffed bed, as identified by the study. According to the findings, Mississippi had almost 1.4 million patient days and 9,127 staffed beds recorded across its 65 hospitals.

South Dakota ranks third. The study identified that the state has a rate of 155.3 patient days per staffed bed. Additionally, finding that South Dakota has the highest gross patient revenue per patient day of all states in the top ten least reliant on hospital care, at an estimated $36,023.

Louisiana places fourth. The state was found to report over 2.26 million patient days and 13,834 staffed beds across 108 hospitals. This equates to 163.6 patient days per staffed bed in the state.

The fifth state least reliant on hospital care is Montana. The findings identified that the state has a rate of 176.5 patient days per staffed bed, based on 371,284 patient days and 2,104 staffed beds across 14 hospitals.

Rounding out the top ten states that rely on hospital care the least is Utah in sixth (182.8 patient days per staffed bed), Arkansas in seventh (185.2) and Oklahoma ranking eighth (188.6). In ninth is Kansas (189.5), and Alabama places tenth (191.4).

An expert from Foster Wallace commented on the findings: “The study provides a fascinating look into how different states approach healthcare and their reliance on hospitals. The findings suggest that states like Delaware and Maryland, with the highest number of patient days per staffed bed, may face struggles in meeting patient needs outside of hospital settings.

“This heavier dependence on hospitals may have the potential to create challenges and risks, making it harder to provide more personalized or preventative care. On the other hand, the findings suggest that states with the lowest reliance, such as Wyoming, may have found ways to expand care beyond hospital walls.”

Methodology:The study is based on data from the American Hospital Directory's compilation of statistics for non-federal, short-term, acute care hospitals in each state. The statistics are taken from each hospital's most recent Medicare cost report.

Each state's number of hospitals, total patient days, staffed beds and gross patient revenue were used to calculate the following:

Average number of staffed beds per hospital

Average number of patient days per hospital

Patient days per staffed bed - staffed beds account for all beds available for patient lodging (excluding those used for specialized procedures).

Gross patient revenue per patient day

This ranking is based on the number of patient days per staffed bed, indicating occupancy rates of hospitals in each state and their reliance on hospitals.