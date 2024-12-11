Where to find the most GPs in England

The Derbyshire Dales came out on top

The Derbyshire Dales have been named the GP capital of England.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experts at BMAS analysed Government data to find the places across the country with the most GP surgeries per 100,000 people.

The research revealed that The Derbyshire Dales came out on top, with 26.56.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kensington and Chelsea came second with 21.02, and Cannock Chase third with 20.42.

Rother and Westminster rounded out the top 5 with 20.03 and 19.38 respectively.

Area Name / GP surgeries per 100,000 people

Derbyshire Dales26.56

Kensington and Chelsea21.02

Cannock Chase20.42

Rother20.03

Westminster19.38

At the other end of the scale, Runnymede had the fewest GP surgeries per 100,000 people with 6.63.

Winchester came second lowest with 7.55, and Worcester third with 7.61.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Derbyshire and North Devon rounded out the bottom 5 with 7.89 and 7.96 respectively.

Area Name / GP surgeries per 100,000 people

North Devon7.96

South Derbyshire7.89

Worcester7.61

Winchester7.55

Runnymede6.63

Amelia Hornsby from BMAS who analysed the data, said: "Preparation and accessibility are the best ways to make the most of GP appointments.

“Whether your surgery is near your home, or you're travelling further afield, planning ahead can really help to reduce stress and make sure you get the most out of your time with your doctor.

“If you’ve got mobility concerns, make sure to consider factors like transport, parking, and organising support if needed. Always leave some extra time to remove the pressure of going to new places or using new features.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Finally, keep a list of key points or symptoms you want to discuss with your doctor, to make sure everything's covered and nothing is forgotten.

“Plan your journey in advance: Check transport, parking, and access to ensure you arrive on time. If you rely on public transport, check schedules for any potential delays.

“Use assistive tools or support: Make use of mobility aids or ask a friend or family member to come with you.

“Prepare your health information: Write down any symptoms, questions, or updates beforehand to make sure you can address all key points during your appointment.”