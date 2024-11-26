Why do we need more sleep in winter? Expert shares top tips as the weather turns

Create the ultimate cosy sleep environment

Cosy season is upon us, and the UK is braced for its first real cold snap of the winter – with the Met Office predicting icy temperatures and snowfall in parts of the country.

Winter doesn’t only bring shorter, colder days – it also brings with it the innate need for more rest for many Brits. As temperatures drop and daylight decreases, research suggests that our sleep patterns are affected, and we need more sleep to maintain our health.

Sleep expert and managing director of Woolroom, Chris Tattersall, explains why winter weather has such an impact on sleep quality, and shares practical advice on how to maximise that extra time in bed.

Why do we need more sleep in winter?

When the number of daylight hours decreases, our bodies produce more melatonin – the hormone responsible for making us feel sleepy. Many Brits therefore feel tired earlier and need more sleep to feel refreshed for the new day.

Sleep routines are also often impacted by colder temperatures, as we need more energy to keep ourselves warm and maintain our immune systems at a time when sickness is common. This increased energy consumption can lead to people feeling drained, meaning more sleep is required to help us wake up feeling refreshed the next day.

Another crucial reason that sleep matters more in winter is mood regulation – having the right amount of deep, restorative sleep can help to combat seasonal affective disorder (SAD) and improve mental wellbeing.

Top tips

1. Maintain the right temperature

While it’s tempting to turn up the central heating on chilly nights, the optimal sleep environment should remain cool - ideally between 15–20°C. This is because our bodies cool down naturally while we’re resting, so overheating our bedrooms can disrupt this process, leading to lighter, less restorative sleep.

2. Swap to a higher tog duvet

Instead of cracking up the central heating, adjust the thickness and material of your bedding to maintain a comfortable warmth.

For the winter months, think about swapping to a higher tog, natural duvet. I would opt for a tog rating of between 13.5 – 15 for ultimate cosiness. However, if you want a duvet that works all year round, I recommend choosing a tog rating of 7-10, and adding in a good quality wool blanket.

Material matters, so opt for natural wool bedding, such as a wool duvet or wool pillows, that regulates temperature and controls moisture, as well as offering hypoallergenic benefits when pesky dust mites are more prevalent. Wool’s unique properties help keep you warm in winter while remaining cool and breathable in the summer, making it a great year-round fibre.

3. Create a relaxing bedtime routine (and stick to it)

Your body’s transition to sleep starts hours before your head hits the pillow. Natural sunlight exposure during the day helps produce cortisol, keeping us awake and alert. As evening approaches, however, we need melatonin – the sleep-promoting hormone – to kick in and help us drift off.

One effective way to encourage melatonin production is by minimising screen time. Blue light from devices like smartphones and computers interferes with winding down, because it tricks our brains into thinking it's still daytime.

To sleep better, try switching off your devices at least an hour before bed, and pick up a book instead. Reading helps switch off mental ‘chatter’ and engages our imagination, helping us to enter a calm, restful state. There’s a reason why bedtime stories are so effective!

4. Wake up on the right side of the bed

A consistent wake-up time each morning is just as crucial for your sleep quality as a solid bedtime routine. Maintaining a regular schedule trains your body to regulate hormones more effectively, helping you fall asleep and wake up more easily. Aim to get up at the same time every day (yes, that includes weekends!), to support your internal body clock.

In winter, the lack of morning sunlight can make waking up feel like a chore. Sunrise alarm clocks, which gradually fill the room with light, can simulate dawn and help boost morning hormones that trigger alertness. Better still, spend 20 minutes outside in the morning. Exposure to light and fresh air can help to reset your systems, encourage nourishing sleep and improve your mood all day.

5. Design a sleep-friendly environment

Your bedroom should be a sanctuary for sleep – keeping it dedicated to rest can help your brain associate bed with relaxation.

Avoid lying in bed for too long while awake; if you’re winding down with a cosy film or a book, set up a spot on the sofa with warm winter blankets and cushions for ultimate comfort. When you reserve the bed just for sleep, you strengthen your brain’s association between being in bed and falling asleep, making it easier to drift off when it’s time.

6. Balance seasonal indulgences with sleep health

The festive season brings gatherings, rich foods, and celebratory drinks – fun, but not always sleep-friendly.

Alcohol disrupts sleep quality, leading to lighter, less restorative rest. Likewise, richer foods like cheese, chocolate and mince pies can be harder to digest, making it difficult to get comfortable and drift off.

This, coupled with irregular bedtime schedules from late-night parties and early mornings with excited little ones, can impact your body’s sleep rhythm. Try to maintain a consistent sleep routine as much as possible. Stay hydrated throughout the day and drink alcohol in moderation for better rest. This way, you can fully enjoy the celebrations without compromising your sleep quality.

Ultimately, creating a cosy, restful space this winter – and paying attention to seasonal sleep needs – will make you feel more energised as you settle into the colder months.

