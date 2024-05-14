Why it's great to be a nurse according to nurse manager Yvonne Jeffs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

During National Nurses Day, Nurse Manager Yvonne Jeffs reflected on why it’s such a great profession to be in

This weekend, people in the medical profession and beyond celebrated National Nurses Day. This Sunday (May 12) was a good time to reflect on how lucky we all are to have the level of quality of nurses in the UK. Working in a busy oncologists we are grateful, every day, for the technical skills of the highly trained specialist nurses who expertly administer the chemotherapy, organise the service and support the patients physically and emotionally.

Nursing has evolved and diversified enormously over the years making it carer choice which is interesting and rewarding. Many of the roles previous done by doctors such as endoscopy, cystoscopy, prescribing drugs, running clinics are now run by competent nurse specialist - in many people's opinion, often better.

Opportunities for carer progression in nursing has never been better. On top of specialisation, there are pathways into teaching, research, quality control and management.

Nursing is now not just about the hospital wards, there are a wide variety of settings to choose from throughout the hospitals, in outpatient and GP clinics, to schools, research facilities, and community health centres. This diversity allows nurses to find a niche that aligns with their interests and passions. What's more, nursing as a profession is in high demand worldwide and the need for qualified nurses continues to increase, providing job security and stability.

Many nurses find their jobs incredibly fulfilling as they usually have a direct and profound impact on the wellbeing of their patients. Nurses provide not just medical care but also emotional support and empathy during some of the most vulnerable moments in a person's life. This positive impact on others and the connections they make with patients and their loved ones is one of the most meaningful and rewarding aspect of a nurse's day often triggering a deep sense of personal satisfaction.

During National Nurses Day, Nurse Manger Yvonne Jeffs reflected on why it’s such a great profession to be in. Picture: Professor Robert Thomas

Medicine is always evolving, and nurses are often at the forefront of new developments and technologies both in the research and implementation aspects. This continuous learning keeps the profession intellectually stimulating and ensures that nurses are always improving their skills.

