Why skipping breakfast could be wrecking your mouth - and your gut

A TOP DENTIST has revealed that skipping breakfast doesn’t just mess with your energy levels - it could also be damaging your teeth, gums and digestive health without you even realising.

While intermittent fasting and “coffee-only” mornings are trending across social media, experts warn the habit could have some unexpected side effects - starting in your mouth.

Many people assume missing breakfast gives their body a break, but dentists say it could be setting off a chain reaction that throws off everything from saliva production to gut bacteria.

Dr Andrej Bozic, oral surgeon at Dentum in Croatia, says going without food in the morning can upset the delicate balance of the oral microbiome, and that has consequences beyond your mouth.

“When you wake up, your mouth is dry and acidic,” he explained. “Saliva production is low, bacteria levels are high, and your enamel is at its most vulnerable. Breakfast - especially something fibrous or hydrating - helps kickstart saliva flow, wash away bacteria and rebalance your oral pH.”

Without food, he says, that acidic environment can linger for hours.

“We see more cases of early enamel erosion, bad breath and gum irritation in patients who don’t eat until midday,” Dr Bozic said. “And many of them think they’re being healthy by skipping meals.”

The gut connection

The effects don’t stop at the mouth. Dr Bozic says prolonged fasting without water or food can also disrupt digestion by altering the bacteria that live in both the mouth and gut.

“Your gut microbiome is partly seeded by your oral microbiome,” he explained. “If you’re constantly swallowing unbalanced or overly acidic bacteria from your mouth, it can shift what’s happening in your gut over time.”

He also notes that skipping breakfast often leads to overcompensating later in the day, which can spike blood sugar, increase inflammation and put more pressure on digestive enzymes.

“It’s not just about when you eat - it’s what happens in the hours you don’t,” he added.

What to do instead

Dr Bozic recommends having something small and hydrating in the morning, even if you're not hungry.

“You don’t need a full fry-up,” he said, “but something like fruit, porridge or a handful of nuts can stimulate saliva, help your gut prepare for digestion and protect your enamel from early wear.”

He also stresses the importance of drinking water first thing to rehydrate the mouth and gut after a long night of dryness.

“Your mouth and your gut are closely connected,” Dr Bozic said. “And ignoring one will eventually affect the other."