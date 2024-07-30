Paul and David Collins both have cancer

Brothers who were diagnosed with cancer within weeks of each other have spoken out in a bid to help other people.

Paul Collins had been having tests for around 12 months when he was told he had prostate cancer.

The shocking news came shortly after his younger brother David found out he had liver cancer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Health Weekly newsletter - your one-stop shop to a better you Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The men and their families are still coming to terms with their diagnoses, but are already trying to raise awareness and collect donations for a charity supporting them.

David, 56, had no idea that he had cancer when he went for a health check two months ago.

He said: “It was caught by complete accident. I was invited for a free NHS lung health check and it was in a mobile unit at Robin Park.

"That’s because I was a smoker. I already had plans to quit smoking. I went to see the condition of my lungs and thought it would give me a massive boost to stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had my X-ray and a few days later I got a phone call. The doctors had received the X-ray and said my lungs were fine. The veins through my lungs were thinning due to smoking which later down the line can lead to COPD. I told them I planned to stop smoking.

"They said they also found some shadows on my liver while looking at the X-ray.”

David, who lives in Wigan, was referred to Manchester Royal Infirmary for a further scan and had other hospital appointments before receiving his diagnosis at the Thomas Linacre Centre, when he was accompanied by his partner Abby and his oldest daughter.

They were told he had stage four liver cancer, which had spread to his lymph nodes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David said: “It was like I was sitting in another room watching it on my TV happening to someone else.

“My partner and my daughter were balling their eyes out and I was nearly balling my eyes out, but I was holding it together for them. I was trying to show some strength and look like I was okay for them.”

It was devastating news for David, particularly as the youngest of his three children is just eight years old and he became a grandad three months ago.

A Macmillan nurse was in the room when he was diagnosed and he says their support has been “fantastic, absolutely brilliant”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the things they have helped with is pain management – David had been suffering with stomach pain for months and thought he had indigestion.

David has been keen to continue his job as a caretaker and praised his employers for their support.

He was determined to remain active and stay positive as he began receiving chemotherapy on Wednesday at The Christie in Manchester.

And David wanted to share his experience in the hope that other people will go for routine NHS checks in case they also have cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “My message is for people to go for these lung health checks. I am glad I went for it. I could still be at work with stomach pain, not knowing what it was and thinking I had indigestion.”

David has the support of his whole family, including his brother Paul, who found out around four weeks ago that he also has cancer.

Paul, 58, said: “We shared the same cot, we shared the same pram, we went to school together and shared a lot of the same friends. We come from a big family – there are three brothers and two sisters.

"We have been quite close growing up. I wouldn’t say it was a relief that we are going through it together, but we are able to support each other.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul had been having tests for various things over the past 12 months and a routine prostate check highlighted possible concerns.

Biopsies were carried out and he was diagnosed with prostatic adenocarcinoma, which is a cancer of the prostate. Doctors said it was at an early stage and was treatable.

Paul, who has three children and five grandchildren, said: “It was a shock. I was surprised not to be that worried. You don’t tend to get worried so much about your health and the impact, you get more worried about the impact on your children. My worst fear was telling my children the news.”

He was referred to the Richmond unit at Leigh Infirmary, which specialises in urology and prostate cancer, and doctors are monitoring his health to see how the cancer develops and whether he needs radiotherapy in future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul, from Appley Bridge, said: “It’s amazing how it works. I can’t praise the NHS enough. When you actually need it, that’s when you realise how important it is.”

He has been inundated with support since his diagnosis, from his children, friends, neighbours, council colleagues, constituents and his employer Leigh Pensioners’ Link.

Paul and David are keen to raise awareness of cancer, but have also set themselves a target of raising £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support in recognition of the help it provides.

Paul said: “David wanted to support Macmillan nurses because he couldn’t speak highly enough of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have heard their name before, but never really had any interaction with them. It’s only when you are diagnosed with cancer and you meet them that you realise what a valuable service it is.”

Donate at www.justgiving.com/page/paul-david-collins-1721154801932.