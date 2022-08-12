Thousands of monkeypox cases have been recorded in the UK

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK is waiting to receive around 100,000 doses of smallpox vaccine used to treat monkeypox amid reports the country is set to run out.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said 150,000 doses have been procured, but only 50,000 have been received so far due to supply issues.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monkeypox is caused by a similar virus to smallpox and the MVA vaccine should give a good level of protection against monkeypox

Sky News reported that there are only around 5,000 doses of the jab left, with the remaining stock set to arrive in September.

This comes after the NHS announced in July that it was stepping up its vaccination programme against monkeypox in London as more supplies of a jab became available.

Dr Mary Ramsay from the UKHSA said: “UKHSA moved early to procure over 150,000 doses of the smallpox vaccine from the global manufacturer.

“Around 50,000 of these have been received to date and made available to the NHS for distribution across the country.

“The rollout is continuing at pace, with the vaccine being offered to individuals at higher risk of coming into contact with monkeypox in order to offer them protection and to help contain the current outbreak.

“The remaining approximately 100,000 doses is expected to arrive in the UK in September.

“The thousands of vaccines administered by the NHS to date among those at highest risk of exposure should have a significant impact on the transmission of the virus.”

Who is eligible for a monkeypox vaccine?

Thousands of cases of the illness have been recorded in the UK, with the majority transmitted between gay and bisexual men, and men who have sex with other men.

The NHS is offering smallpox (MVA) vaccination to people who are most likely to be exposed to monkeypox.

Monkeypox is caused by a similar virus to smallpox and the MVA vaccine should give a good level of protection against monkeypox.

Your local NHS services will contact you and offer you a vaccine if you are at risk of exposure and you may also be offered the vaccine alongside other appointments, for example for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

According to the NHS, people who are most likely to be exposed include:

healthcare workers caring for patients with confirmed or suspected monkeypox

men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with other men, and who have multiple partners, participate in group sex or attend sex on premises venues (staff who work in these premises may also be eligible)

people who’ve been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox – ideally they should have the vaccine within four days of contact, but it can be given up to 14 days after

Health care workers will usually be offered two doses of the vaccine.

Men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with other men, and close contacts of people with monkeypox will usually be offered one dose of the vaccine.

Ian Green, chief executive of sexual health charity the Terrence Higgins Trust, said of the reported vaccine shortage: “There needs to be urgent action to salvage this situation. We know many gay and bisexual men will be worried by news of vaccine supplies running low and our advice to them is please do not panic.

“It’s crucial we have transparency from the UKHSA about what’s happened and when we can expect more doses to reach the country, as the vaccine programme is absolutely crucial to getting on top of the monekypox outbreak.

“The very limited doses of vaccine we have left in the country must now be prioritised for those most at risk in the places with the highest reported cases.

“That means ensuring sexual health services in places like Brighton, Manchester and Essex are given provision alongside London.