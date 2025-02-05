Window cleaner credits Specsavers with life-changing hearing aids

Darren and his wife

A window cleaner who struggled with hearing loss and tinnitus for decades has praised Specsavers for transforming his life after a routine hearing test.

Darren Saxby, 49, visited the Felixstowe Specsavers to pick up his contact lenses and decided to book a hearing test.

The results revealed significant hearing loss, particularly in higher-pitched sounds, and led to him being fitted with hearing aids.

Darren says: ‘My wife says I’m a completely different man - calmer and happier. The buzzing from my tinnitus has dropped to almost nothing, and I can finally hear properly again.

‘I love my life now. My family and the quiet life - it’s incredible.’

As a former DJ, Darren performed at clubs, bars and weddings, often without hearing protection, which contributed to his tinnitus and hearing loss.

There is no cure for tinnitus, but in some cases hearing aids can help to manage symptoms.

In addition to his hearing challenges, Darren was diagnosed with autism and ADHD last year, which had compounded his feelings of being overwhelmed.

The hearing aids have been life-changing in this regard too.

Darren says: ‘They focus on voices rather than all the background noise, which has made a huge difference to me as someone with autism. I feel so much calmer now.’

Westly Fox, audiology director for Specsavers Felixstowe, says: ‘We are so happy that Darren has had such a good experience with his hearing aids.‘Tinnitus is such a complex hearing condition, and although hearing aids aren’t always going to be the answer, when they are, like in Darren’s case, it is life changing.’