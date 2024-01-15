Doctors are very strict about what you can and can't eat after having a tooth removed.

After having wisdom teeth extracted, you have to be very careful with what you eat. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

The days after having a wisdom tooth (or teeth, for the less fortunate) removed can be rather painful.

A tooth extraction, whether private or on the NHS, isn't exactly something to look forward to. Post-operation, patients have to allow the blood clot that forms over the gum to fully heal. Because of that, the food you can actually eat is heavily limited.

But don't fret - National World is here to help.

The Wessex Dental Specialist Centre has an abundance of advice for patients following their operations. Doctors advise to avoid disturbing the clot - especially over the first 24 hours.

In the first 24 hours after a wisdom tooth removal, you are essentially on a liquid diet. This means smoothies, milkshakes and yoghurts are going to be the bulk of what you're eating.

To make sure you're still getting all the nutrients you need, National World recommends drinking nutritional supplements. If you're feeling up to it - and need a mental boost - you can try eating creamy peanut butter or chocolate spread.

But whatever you do, don't use a straw. As the Wessex Dental Specialist Centre advises, "avoid disturbing the clot by rinsing around it, sucking or spitting". Drinking from a straw can create a suction vacuum that dislodges the clot, putting you right back to square one.

After the first 24 hours, you can move on to a soft food diet. This means things like mashed potato, cottage cheese, eggs and bananas are back on the menu. You can also eat things like tofu, pasta and noodles, but only if you're up to it.

WHAT NOT TO EAT AFTER TOOTH EXTRACTION Popcorn Acidic food and drink (orange juice, lemons, vinegar etc) Spicy foods Small grains, nuts and seeds Crisps and crackers Toffees and chewy sweets High-sugar foods and drinks

In their post-operative advice, doctors from the Wessex Dental Specialist Centre said: "A small amount of bleeding is common. You are likely to experience pain following your treatment, that should be controlled with normal painkillers such as you would take for a headache.

"Please bathe the extraction site gently for one minute with warm salty water several times a day for five days after the extraction - do not start on the day of your extraction as it may disturb the clot.