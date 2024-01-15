What can I eat after wisdom tooth removal? The things you can eat - and when you can eat them
Doctors are very strict about what you can and can't eat after having a tooth removed.
The days after having a wisdom tooth (or teeth, for the less fortunate) removed can be rather painful.
A tooth extraction, whether private or on the NHS, isn't exactly something to look forward to. Post-operation, patients have to allow the blood clot that forms over the gum to fully heal. Because of that, the food you can actually eat is heavily limited.
But don't fret - National World is here to help.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Wessex Dental Specialist Centre has an abundance of advice for patients following their operations. Doctors advise to avoid disturbing the clot - especially over the first 24 hours.
In the first 24 hours after a wisdom tooth removal, you are essentially on a liquid diet. This means smoothies, milkshakes and yoghurts are going to be the bulk of what you're eating.
To make sure you're still getting all the nutrients you need, National World recommends drinking nutritional supplements. If you're feeling up to it - and need a mental boost - you can try eating creamy peanut butter or chocolate spread.
But whatever you do, don't use a straw. As the Wessex Dental Specialist Centre advises, "avoid disturbing the clot by rinsing around it, sucking or spitting". Drinking from a straw can create a suction vacuum that dislodges the clot, putting you right back to square one.
Advertisement
Advertisement
After the first 24 hours, you can move on to a soft food diet. This means things like mashed potato, cottage cheese, eggs and bananas are back on the menu. You can also eat things like tofu, pasta and noodles, but only if you're up to it.
Popcorn
Acidic food and drink (orange juice, lemons, vinegar etc)
Spicy foods
Small grains, nuts and seeds
Crisps and crackers
Toffees and chewy sweets
High-sugar foods and drinks
In their post-operative advice, doctors from the Wessex Dental Specialist Centre said: "A small amount of bleeding is common. You are likely to experience pain following your treatment, that should be controlled with normal painkillers such as you would take for a headache.
"Please bathe the extraction site gently for one minute with warm salty water several times a day for five days after the extraction - do not start on the day of your extraction as it may disturb the clot.
"You are advised not to smoke for two weeks after the extraction as it can increase the risk of a significant and longer lasting post-operative plan."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.