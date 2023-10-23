Marsha Thomas has been threatened with legal action from Dental Design since her procedure.

Marsha Thomas went for a procedure in Turkey in August 2022. Pictures: Contributed

A woman who flew out to a Turkish dentist is urging people not to do so - as she now lives in "constant agony".

Marsha, 53, said: "My teeth weren't that bad, but I had a few missing - I wanted my teeth to just be nice and straight. I went to Turkey for seven implants and everything that could go wrong, did.

"I came round from the anaesthetic early, so found myself in excruciating pain. My mouth was all torn up from the dentists pulling it so much. Not only that, but the crowns I had fitted are angled to the left; most are loose and one tooth is even going grey. I told them at the time it wasn't right but they ignored me.

"The pain is incredible - I'm in constant agony and can't even bite down on food. What I can eat, I'm having to eat on my right side."

Marsha says she has been in touch with the NHS, but cannot get the right appointment to have it sorted. Instead, she is being asked to return to the Turkish surgery where the had the procedure. But after filing a complaint, she has been met with the threat of legal action, and subsequently radio silence.

"It was £8,000 in the first place, so it's not like I can afford to just pop back over," she said.

"The NHS cannot see me as I need a specialist, but a specialist can't see me because the Turkish surgery didn't give me any formal information about the implant fittings. It's a nightmare and I just wish I never went.

"They should put it right."

In correspondence seen by National World, Dental Design told her, "you're acting as if you were the doctor, interfering in an irritating way from beginning to end. We don't think that we can make you happy in any way.

"We have been treating thousands of people but you are the only person we had a problem with, and you made all the team feel restless, even though everybody was caring for you with full effort. You have no connection with our clinic from now on since you did not comply with the contract rules between you and us.

"We reserve the right to sue you by our company in London for harming our company with your false comment and groundless complaint."