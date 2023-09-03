The impact of joint pain impact women is "significantly higher” both physically and emotionally when compared with men, a new report reveals.

In a survey of over 8,000 people over the age of 16, as part of its Healthier Nation Index, Nuffield Health found almost half (47%) of women who reported joint pain said it impacted their sleep, while 44% said it affected their emotional well-being.

In comparison, 37% of men had their sleep disturbed and 34% said joint pain was impacting them emotionally.

Over 8,000 people were surveyed (Image: PA)

Overall, Nuffield Health found women were more likely to suffer joint pain, with 80% reporting past or current pain compared with 77% of men.

Half of all people who responded to the index with joint pain said their physical health had gotten worse in the last year, with 40% reporting a decline in mental health.

Sleep was particularly impacted, with 56% of those suffering saying sleep had gotten worse in the last year compared with 37% of people who said they had never suffered joint pain.

Marc Holl, head of primary care at Nuffield Health, said: “Joint pain has been ignored for far too long, and our data shows the shocking extent to which it is impacting the nation.

“It affects everything: working, sleeping, walking, exercising and even resting. When we look at the worrying numbers of people, and particularly women, such things are only going to get worse.”

Versus Arthritis – The State of Musculoskeletal Health 2023 – estimates more than 10 million people are currently living with osteoarthritis in the UK, while more than 20 million have a musculoskeletal (MSK) condition, which can affect the bones, joints, muscles and spine.

The organisation estimates that 11.6 million people with MSK conditions are women, compared with 8.7 million men.

Its report said people from a deprived background are more likely to report arthritis or a long-term MSK condition.

MSK conditions are included in the government’s Major Conditions Strategy, which aims to tackle health inequality and improve the outcomes of bad health over the next five years.

The framework will also focus on cancers, mental ill health, dementia, chronic respiratory disease and cardiovascular disease – including stroke and diabetes.