Workplace burnout: I'm an expert mentor - here are my tips to stop stress

The UK workforce is stressed, with research suggesting 8 in 10 UK employees would leave their current job due to high levels of stress and almost half believe their employer doesn’t have the right mental health support in place.

With International Stress Awareness Week taking place this week (Monday 4th November – Friday 8th November) CEO and co-founder of leading mentoring platform PushFar, Ed Johnson, is sharing his insight for reducing stress at work.

Set realistic expectations and limits

It’s easy to take on more work than you can handle with many not wanting to let colleagues or the wider team down, however everybody has a limit and it’s important you know yours. You may think by working over the usual amount that you are doing great work, when in reality the quality of your output can be reduced and you could face burning yourself out, which is detrimental not only to your work but to yourself. Your own mental health should never suffer at the cost of workload.

Foster healthy habits

Both inside and outside of the workplace you can adopt healthy practices that have a huge impact on your stress levels. Morning exercise can help alleviate tension in the body as well as release endorphins to boost your happiness levels.

Caffeine can contribute towards increased stress levels in your body, so consider substituting your morning coffee for something without caffeine. If you can’t forego the morning stimulant, however, try to reduce your daily intake and avoid drinking it in the afternoon.

Speak to someone

The phrase ‘a problem shared is a problem halved’ doesn’t come from nowhere. Having a support system that you can confide in when you have an issue is a fantastic asset to have - however I’m aware that finding someone like that can be difficult. As a first port of call, consider speaking to senior staff members if you feel like you’re becoming overly stressed, or your workload is unmanageable.

To have continuous external support, consider mentoring, which can be a brilliant outlet for workplace stress issues, and also help you to communicate these and manage them.

Access to mentoring can change your outlook and approach to work, having overwhelming benefits to your stress levels and happiness. Not only are you able to share your concerns, but you can both work through it to find a resolution.

Consider a digital detox

Technology is becoming an ever-increasing dominant part of our day-to-day lives. As great as it is to have the world’s knowledge at our fingertips, the always-on approach to work emails and calls means that our time to switch off from work has never been lower. Taking time to do so means that your brain can relax, and it’s especially important in the 30 minutes before bed which can have a positive impact on your sleep pattern.

Know when it’s time to move on

Sometimes things just aren’t a right fit. If you have tried numerous methods to reduce your levels of stress at work and it’s having a detrimental effect on other aspects of your life, it could be time to move on. It can be easy to feel comfortable at a job even if it is having a negative impact, but you will feel better if you move roles to one where you can thrive.

Mentoring can be a huge support in helping to reduce workplace stress. Get in touch with PushFar if you want to find out more.