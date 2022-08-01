Millions of people all over the world organise activities to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week

World Breastfeeding Week takes place every year, but when does it land this year and how can you get involved?

Here’s what you need to know.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millions of people all over the world organise activities to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week

What is World Breastfeeding Week?

World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) is celebrated every year to mark the anniversary of the Innocenti Declaration .

The Innocenti Declaration was produced and adopted by participants at the WHO/UNICEF policymakers’ meeting on “Breastfeeding in the 1990s: A Global Initiative”, which was co-sponsored by the United States Agency for International Development (A.I.D.) and the Swedish International Development Authority (SIDA).

The meeting was held at the Spedale degli Innocenti, Florence, Italy, on 30 July- 1 August 1990.

The Declaration reflects the content of the original background document for the meeting and the views expressed in group and plenary sessions.

When is World Breastfeeding Week?

World Breastfeeding Week takes place every year from 1-7 August, but some countries choose to celebrate it at different times of the year.

What is this year’s theme?

The theme for World Breastfeeding Week 2022 is, ‘Step Up For Breastfeeding: Educate and Support’.

The theme focuses on educating more people about the advantages of breastfeeding and supporting breastfeeding mothers.

How can I celebrate World Breastfeeding Week?

Millions of people all over the world organise activities to celebrate WBW.

You can join the celebration in the following ways: