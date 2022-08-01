World Breastfeeding Week takes place every year, but when does it land this year and how can you get involved?
Here’s what you need to know.
What is World Breastfeeding Week?
World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) is celebrated every year to mark the anniversary of the Innocenti Declaration.
The Innocenti Declaration was produced and adopted by participants at the WHO/UNICEF policymakers’ meeting on “Breastfeeding in the 1990s: A Global Initiative”, which was co-sponsored by the United States Agency for International Development (A.I.D.) and the Swedish International Development Authority (SIDA).
The meeting was held at the Spedale degli Innocenti, Florence, Italy, on 30 July- 1 August 1990.
The Declaration reflects the content of the original background document for the meeting and the views expressed in group and plenary sessions.
When is World Breastfeeding Week?
World Breastfeeding Week takes place every year from 1-7 August, but some countries choose to celebrate it at different times of the year.
What is this year’s theme?
The theme for World Breastfeeding Week 2022 is, ‘Step Up For Breastfeeding: Educate and Support’.
The theme focuses on educating more people about the advantages of breastfeeding and supporting breastfeeding mothers.
How can I celebrate World Breastfeeding Week?
Millions of people all over the world organise activities to celebrate WBW.
You can join the celebration in the following ways:
- Use/distribute the campaign materials - visit the WBW website regularly to check for updates on Campaign Materials and other resources
- Pledge and report on your WBW2022 activity/event - pledge to participate in the #WBW2022 celebrations by sending details of your activities which will be pinned to the official Pledge Map
- Join the social media movement - interact on the #WBW2022 social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube & Instagram, and use the following hashtags in all your social media interaction: #WBW2022 #WABA #breastfeeding #SDGs #worldbreastfeedingweek2022 #buildingbackbetter