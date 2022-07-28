The theme of World Hepatitis Day changes on an annual basis

World Hepatitis Day takes place every year, but what is the event and how can you get involved?

Here’s what you need to know.

World Hepatitis Day takes place every year

What is World Hepatitis Day?

World Hepatitis Day aims to bring the world together under a single theme to raise awareness of viral hepatitis and to influence real change.

The event is a day for the world’s hepatitis community to unite and make their voices heard, celebrating the progress that’s been made as well as facing the current challenges.

It’s also an opportunity to “increase awareness and encourage a real political change to jointly facilitate prevention, diagnosis and treatment,” the World Hepatitis Day website said.

The day also aims to raise awareness of the importance of knowing your hepatitis status and to spread the word about treatment.

When is World Hepatitis Day?

World Hepatitis Day takes place every year on 28 July. This year it falls on Thursday, 28 July.

What is this year’s theme?

In 2022, the theme is ‘I Can’t Wait’, calling on people from across the world to take action and raise awareness of hepatitis because Hepatitis Can’t Wait.

The theme aims to highlight the need to accelerate the fight against viral hepatitis and the importance of testing and treatment for the people who need it.

The campaign also aims to amplify the voices of people affected by viral hepatitis who are calling for immediate action and the end of stigma and discrimination.

Launched in May 2021, the Hepatitis Can’t Wait global campaign also highlights the social injustice and inequity caused by the current lack of action on hepatitis elimination and focuses on the positive action needed to get on track to meet the 2030 elimination goals.

How can I get involved?

There are numerous ways to get involved with World Hepatitis Day and the Hepatitis Can’t Wait campaign, including one minute, ten minute and long-term ‘actions’.

The one minute actions include: