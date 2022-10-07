Every year since 2013, the World Health Organization as organised a global campaign for World Mental Health Day

World Mental Health Day takes place every year, raising awareness of mental health issues and encouraging people to speak about their experiences.

But what is it and how can you get involved?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is World Mental Health Day 2022?

World Mental Health Day aims to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilise efforts to support mental health.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said: “The Day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work, and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.”

When does World Mental Health Day take place?

World Mental Health Day takes place every year on 10 October. This year it will fall on Monday 10 October 2022.

What is this year’s theme?

Every year since 2013, WHO has organised a global campaign for World Mental Health Day.

The World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) announced the theme for World Mental Health Day 2022, which is ‘making mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority’.

WHO said the theme will be an opportunity for people with mental health conditions, advocates, governments, employers, employees and other stakeholders to come together to recognise progress in this field and to be vocal about what we need to do to ensure mental health and wellbeing becomes a global priority for everyone.

How can I get involved?

There are a number of ways you can get involved with World Mental Health Day 2022 , including using the hashtag #WorldMentalHealthDay on social media.

The Mental Health Foundation has a variety of ways to get involved, including:

Ordering a green ribbon - the green ribbon is the international symbol for mental health awareness. Wear your green ribbon - raise awareness and support good mental health for all. #PinItForMentalHealth

Downloading posters and social graphics - download World Mental Health Day 2022 posters and social media graphics, and spread the word of the event.

Listening to podcasts - the Mental Health Foundation’s regular podcast features interviews with a number of interesting people involved in mental health, including people who have experienced mental health problems, campaigners and mental health experts.