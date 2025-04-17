World Primary Immunodeficiency Week 2025 calls on the world to “See the Unseen”

Campaign Poster

22–29 April 2025 marks World Primary Immunodeficiency Week, a global campaign raising awareness, celebrating progress and calling for renewed action to improve the lives of people living with Primary Immunodeficiencies: a group of over 550 chronic conditions that affect the immune system.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With an estimated 6 million people affected worldwide, many of whom are still undiagnosed, the 2025 campaign invites healthcare professionals, policymakers, innovators, and the media to ‘See the Unseen’: to recognise the often-hidden signs of Primary Immunodeficiency, listen to real-life experiences, and help unlock the full potential of earlier diagnosis, better care, and greater equity in healthcare access.

A Moment for Momentum

This year’s theme, See the Unseen, isn’t just a call for awareness - it’s an invitation to act. The organizers of World PI Week believe that by shining a light on Primary Immunodeficiencies, the global community can help accelerate:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

See The Unseen

Early diagnosis that changes lives — preventing complications and improving long-term outcomes

Innovative treatments and technologies that allow people to thrive.

Health policy reform that ensures equitable access to care, no matter where someone lives

Global collaboration that brings together researchers, clinicians, patient advocates and governments to build stronger, more resilient health systems.

“Some Primary Immunodeficiencies are very rare, and others are much more common, but the impact of recognising and treating all of them is immense,” said a representative of the World Primary Immunodeficiency Week Steering Committee. “When patients are seen, they can be supported. When health systems adapt, entire communities benefit.”

Real Stories of Resilience and Strength

People living with Primary Immunodeficiency are students, parents, athletes, and professionals, and they’re redefining what’s possible when the right support is in place.

“Before my illness was diagnosed, I used to get sick a lot and had to be hospitalized for long and frequent periods…Now that my illness has been diagnosed and I receive IVIG medication, the condition is largely under control and doesn't create limitations for my daily life” says Vahid Reza Rahimi, from Iran “This year, I was accepted into a master's program at university, which was a success for me… I hope the day will come when all diseases are controlled and cured, and everyone will fully enjoy the blessing of health”.

From improved access to immunoglobulin therapy in Asia, to diagnostic breakthroughs in Europe and local advocacy wins in Africa and Latin America, progress is happening. World Primary Immunodeficiency Week celebrates these advances — and shares powerful stories of individuals and families building fulfilling lives despite the challenges of a misunderstood condition.

Why Awareness Matters

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Primary Immunodeficiencies often go undetected because their symptoms can resemble more common illnesses. But awareness is a powerful tool:

For clinicians, it means considering new possibilities and testing sooner

For health systems, it drives innovation and cost-effective interventions

For families, it brings relief, clarity, and life-changing treatment

For policymakers, it opens the door to more resilient, inclusive care

Join the Movement

World Primary Immunodeficiency Week is a chance to shift the conversation — from challenges to solutions, from delay to early action, from invisibility to impact.

Visit www.worldpiweek.org to access:

Educational materials and global statistics

Campaign toolkits and infographics

Patient case studies & stories from around the world

Together, we can See the Unseen — and build a healthier, fairer world.