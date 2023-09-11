With World Sepsis Day around the corner, here are the signs and symptoms you need to be aware of.

World Sepsis Day (September 13) is just around the corner, making it a perfect time to raise awareness of the symptoms you need to be aware of. The life-threatening condition kills five people in the UK every hour, but this can be prevented if caught early enough.

What is Sepsis?

Contrary to popular belief, sepsis isn’t a disease, but rather the way our body responds to an infection. It can affect anyone regardless of age, ethnicity, or underlying health condition.

When someone becomes septic as a result of an infection, urgent treatment is required. The condition most commonly occurs when our body’s immune system reacts aggressively to an infection.

The reaction means the immune system goes into overdrive to try and fight the infection. This can start to shut down organs, reducing blood and oxygen supply to the limbs to try and protect the heart and brain.

Septic shock happens if sepsis isn’t treated quickly. This can lead to multi-organ failure, limb loss and sometimes death.

What are the signs and symptoms of sepsis?

The UK Sepsis Trust has set out the following signs to look out for. You should seek urgent medical attention if any of these develop:

Slurred speech or confusion

Extreme Shivering or muscle pain

Passing no urine (in a day)

Severe breathlessness

It feels like you are going to die

Skin mottled or discoloured

There could be different signs in children. You should look out for: