World Suicide Prevention Day aims to start the conversation about suicide and to show that recovery is possible

World Suicide Prevention Day takes place every year, with the aim of reducing the stigma around talking about suicide and mental health, and raising awareness of suicide prevention.

The day is symbolised by a yellow ribbon, which is worn by people to help to spread the word that by speaking about suicide prevention lives can be can saved.

But what is the awareness day, when does it take place and what is this year’s theme?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is World Suicide Prevention Day?

World Suicide Prevention Day takes place every year in September. It aims to start the conversation about suicide and to show that recovery is possible.

The Rethink Mental Illness charity said the awareness day is observed “to provide worldwide commitment and action to prevent suicides, with various activities around the world since 2003”.

The annual awareness day is hosted by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP).

IASP explains that “each and every suicide is devastating and has a profound impact on those around them,” but “by raising awareness, reducing the stigma around suicide and encouraging well-informed action, we can reduce instances of suicide around the world”.

World Suicide Prevention Day is an opportunity to raise awareness of suicide and “to promote action through proven means that will reduce the number of suicides and suicide attempts globally”.

When does it take place?

World Suicide Prevention Day takes place every year on 10 September. This year it will take place on Saturday 10 September 2022.

What is this year’s theme?

This year, the international theme is ‘Creating Hope Through Action’ again.

This is a rriennial theme for the day, which began in 2021, will stand for 2022, and will be seen again in 2023.

The theme is intended to be a reminder that there is an alternative to suicide and that people’s actions, no matter how big or small, may provide hope to those who are struggling.

The IASP website said: “Through action, you can make a difference to someone in their darkest moments - as a member of society, as a child, as a parent, as a friend, as a colleague or as a neighbour.

“We can all play a role in supporting those experiencing a suicidal crisis or those bereaved by suicide.”

When did World Suicide Prevention Day begin?

World Suicide Prevention Day began in 2003, which means that in 2022 the awareness day is in its 19th year.

How to get involved with the awareness day

On 10 September 2022, you can get involved with World Suicide Prevention Day in a number of ways, including:

Sharing IASP’s resources

Sharing on social media - including using the official hashtags, #WorldSuicidePreventionDay, #WSPD, #bethelight or #WSPD2022 to join the conversation and help spread awareness of suicide prevention

- including using the official hashtags, #WorldSuicidePreventionDay, #WSPD, #bethelight or #WSPD2022 to join the conversation and help spread awareness of suicide prevention Hold or attend an event

Cycle Around the Globe - from 10 September to 10 October 2022 people can participate in the free, virtual event and cycle any distance on any road, track or gym

- from 10 September to 10 October 2022 people can participate in the free, virtual event and cycle any distance on any road, track or gym Light a Candle - Light a Candle is an act of acknowledgement demonstrating support for suicide prevention, to remember a lost loved one, and for the survivors of suicide. Individuals from all over the world light a candle at 8pm on 10 September.