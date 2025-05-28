Yeovil-based Harmony Fire secures multi-year NHS height safety contract

Harmony Fire, which is headquartered in Yeovil, has secured a £1.3 million multi-year contract with NHS Property Services to maintain, upgrade and service fall protection safety systems across its 3,000 strong UK property estate.

The contract encompasses a full spectrum of roof-mounted safety and access systems across health centre, GP surgeries and hospital settings, as well as NHS Property Services’ managed office locations, predominantly in England and Wales. This latest win further extends Harmony Fire’s relationship with the NHS, with the national safety specialist recently announcing its re-appointment to the influential NHS Shared Business Services (SBS) £125 million, four-year framework.

Connor Mitchell, Director at Harmony Fire, commented: “This latest win builds on our recent framework re-appointment with NHS SBS and characterises our approach to fostering strong relationships with the UK’s largest client organisations as an expert knowledge partner, with high-quality and consistent project delivery nationwide.”