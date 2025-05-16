Your questions about Mounjaro answered by a doctor

Commonly asked questions about Mounjaro

A recent study found that Mounjaro remains the most effective weight loss drug, with individuals using Mounjaro losing 42% more body fat than individuals using the weight loss drug Wegovy. Skinny jabs as a method to control one's appetite has surged in popularity over recent years, with people terming the effects as life-changing. There does, however, continue to be questions over how to use the drug, how it can be accessed and what side effects users should expect.

UK Meds spoke with Dr David Nkamare to get answers to the common questions asked about the weight loss treatment, Mounjaro (Tirzepatide).

How does Mounjaro help with weight loss?

“Mounjaro helps with weight loss by increasing the action of hormones in your body that work in several ways to decrease your appetite, promote satiety and slow the emptying of food from the stomach to make you feel fuller for longer.

How quickly can I expect to see healthy weight loss results with Mounjaro?

You can expect to see some weight loss changes within 1 month with the use of Mounjaro alongside a healthy diet and regular exercise. However, some people only start to see results up to 8 weeks in.

If you have any medical or mental health conditions or are on any regular medications, you should contact your doctor to discuss your fitness to take Mounjaro.”

What are the most common side effects of Mounjaro?

“The most common side effects of Mounjaro are usually gastrointestinal in nature. Examples include nausea, constipation, diarrhoea, indigestion and flatulence. Others to note are hair loss (usually for a short while and reversible), headaches and dizziness. These usually improve with time as your body adjusts to the medication.”

How frequently should I take Mounjaro?

“Mounjaro is prescribed to be taken once a week and on the same day however the timing on that day can be varied.”

How long do you take Mounjaro for weight loss?

“Mounajro can be taken long-term for weight management. However, it can be stopped if your goal weight has been achieved.”

Do I need to take Mounjaro on the same day every week?

“Yes, it is advised to take Mounjaro on the same day every week. If a change of day is required, ensure that the time between the two doses during transition is more than 3 days or 72 hours. Following a strict administration time on the usual day you inject Mounjaro is not required. If a dose of Mounjaro is missed, administer a catch-up dose as soon as possible (within 4 days) if more than 4 days, skip the missed dose and administer the next dose on your usual day.”

What is the difference between Ozempic and Mounjaro?

“Ozempic is the brand name for the medication Semaglutide and Mounjaro is the brand name for the medication Tirzepetide. Though similar in their mechanisms of action, they are different medications.”

What if I'm nervous about injecting myself?

“It is common to feel nervous about injecting yourself. This often improves the more you do it. You could also ask someone who knows or can be taught how to administer Mounjaro to give it to you.”

Final Thoughts from Dr Nkamare:

“Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is an exciting step forward in weight management and beyond offering new hope and promising outcomes for many people. While the benefits are significant, it’s essential to carefully consider your individual circumstances, potential side effects, and monitoring requirements. It is not a quick fix but rather an aid to help achieve your weight loss goals. Ongoing research will continue to refine our understanding of Mounjaro’s full potential, but for now, it represents a valuable option in the evolving landscape of obesity and metabolic health.”