Rare opportunity to buy one of three very special Jaguar E-Types

1969 Series 2 LHD E-Type (GK 198 KP)

Renowned classic car restorer, Clayton Classics, is offering Jaguar E-Type enthusiasts and collectors the opportunity to acquire one of three superb examples

This desirable trio from 1962, 1969 and 1974, have benefitted from the expertise that has made Clayton Classics globally renowned for its meticulous E-Type restorations and improvements.

Clayton Classics would welcome interested parties to its Coventry headquarters to see the models first-hand.

Dean Allsop, director at Clayton Classics, said: “We’re delighted to offer these three stunning E-Types for sale. The highly experienced team at Clayton Classics has given these models their closest attention, and the results are clear to see. We hope to see them go to an owner who can enjoy and appreciate these stunning classics.”

1974 Series 3, V12 E-Type (XKE 86)

The three models are:

1962 E-Type (8828 RW)

An early example from 1962, this model underwent a full nut and bolt restoration at Clayton Classics in late 2013, including over 1,600 hours of labour and numerous upgrades. The car has completed low mileage since being rebuilt and is in excellent condition.

Its fascinating history includes being the 252nd right-hand-drive fixed-head ever built, while also being previously owned by the grandson of former Labour Prime Minister Ramsay MacDonald.

1962 E-Type (8828 RW)

Restoration details include:

Air conditioning upgrade

Full bare metal respray

Suspension upgrades

Brake system upgrade

5 speed gearbox

Twin fuel pump system

LED interior lighting system

New wiring loom with upgraded fuse board

Award winning interior trim

1969 Series 2 LHD E-Type (GK 198 KP)

This superb example underwent extensive mechanical overhaul at Clayton Classics including numerous upgrades in 2022.

Details include:

Air conditioning upgrade

Engine rebuild

5 speed gearbox

Power Steering

LED interior & exterior lighting system

Brake system upgrade

Suspension upgrade

Hayward and Scott exhaust system

1974 Series 3, V12 E-Type (XKE 86)

This stunning example underwent an extensive mechanical overhaul and range of upgrades at Clayton Classics in 2021.

Details include:

Air conditioning upgrade

Fuel injection

Modern fuse board

LED interior & exterior lighting system

Brake system upgrade

Suspension upgrade

6 speed automatic gearbox

Interested parties wishing to enquire about these three Jaguar E-Types should contact Clayton Classics by phoning 02476 691916.

Additional images of all three models are available from [email protected]