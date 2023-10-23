Christmas brings record high in temporary jobs - including mince pie quality auditors

Telling news your way
Alex Nelson
By Alex Nelson
2 minutes ago
According to recent research, there are more temporary jobs available this holiday season than there have been in a number of years, including positions for mince pie quality auditors, Christmas decorators and gift wrappers.

According to jobs suite Adzuna, there are about 26,000 jobs listed, including specialists who clear snow from airports for up to £450 per day. Santas, actors and elves are also in high demand.

The number of festive vacancies is up by 25% since a year ago, marking the busiest start to the Christmas hiring spree since Adzuna began collecting data in 2016.

Andrew Hunter, Adzuna co-founder, said: “The holiday season presents a golden opportunity for money-savvy jobseekers to earn extra cash, with employers looking to take on additional staff, from retail assistants helping serve Christmas shoppers to extra delivery drivers and postal workers to help gifts and presents reach their destinations, and all kinds of fun and festive roles in between.

“For students or those at the start of their career, it’s also an opportunity to try different roles and build their CVs while boosting the coffers.”

