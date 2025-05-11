If you’re considering becoming a train driver - here’s how much you could earn and how to land a job.

It was announced earlier this week that 18-year-olds will be allowed to drive trains amid concerns over driver shortages. The minimum age to take on the role in Britain is to be lowered from 20, the Department for Transport (DfT) announced on Wednesday (May 7).

Rail services are frequently disrupted because several operators rely on drivers voluntarily working extra shifts to run timetabled services. The Government hopes cutting the age at which people can qualify as a train driver will reduce this reliance on rest day working.

The size of the workforce is forecast to decline over the coming years, as drivers are retiring at a faster rate than new ones are being recruited. The DfT said a consultation on lowering the minimum age for drivers received “overwhelming support from across the industry”.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “We’re taking bold action to improve train services and unlock thousands of jobs. We’re committed to getting the economy moving and a big part of that is getting young people into the workforce, putting them on track for a skilled and fulfilling career which will boost growth across the country and help deliver our Plan for Change.”

The Government plans to establish Great British Railways as a new public sector body which will oversee rail infrastructure management and train operation. Ms Alexander added: “We’re future-proofing our railways against delays and cancellations caused by a shortage of drivers, ensuring that we can provide reliable, passenger-focused train journeys under Great British Railways for decades to come.”

When will 18 year olds be permitted to drive trains?

The DfT said there are several steps before the minimum age can be lowered. This includes the industry developing plans to integrate younger employees, and amending existing laws. Assessment and qualification standards will be unchanged.

Industry body the Rail Safety and Standards Board said its research “determined that 18-year-olds are capable of safely becoming train drivers”. The DfT believes new job and apprenticeship opportunities for people aged 18 could become available as early as December.

How much do train drivers earn?

The average salary of a train driver ranges from £24,000 to £60,000 per year for working 24-40 hours per week.

Once qualified, drivers could work on passenger, freight or engineering trains or even chose a particular route, for example Eurostar lines. Gaining experience in the job means drivers can move on to become a trainee instructor or move into a management position.

How to become a train driver

Training to become a driver of mainline trains generally takes between one and two years. There are three routes to getting into the profession - through an apprenticeship, working towards this role and applying directly.

According to the National Careers website, you can apply to a train operating company for a place on a Train Driver Level 3 Advanced Apprenticeship which takes between one and two years to complete and combines on-the-job training with classroom learning with a training provider. You will generally need GCSEs grades 9 to 4 (A* to C), or the equivalent, in English and maths, or equivalent qualifications.

Alternatively, you could start as a rail passenger assistant, train conductor or revenues officer with a train company, then apply for a trainee driver post once you have built up your experience or apply directly to a train operating company to become a trainee driver.

Candidates for the role have to successfully complete a number of assessments, medical checks and interviews to be accepted onto a training course.