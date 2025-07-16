2025 relationship reset: The Top 4 trends to know about

These are the top 4 relationship trends of 2025

From using AI and oversharing, to a resurgence in romantic courtship, summer 2025 is shaping up to be a year of both novelty and nostalgia in the world of intimacy.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the influence of tech, relationships and sex are inevitably impacted and navigating the ever-changing dating sphere and its abundance of new terminology can feel overwhelming. Annabelle Knight, resident sex and relationship expert at Lovehoney helps decode the latest trends.

AI: (A)n (I)ntimacy deterrent?

These are the top 4 relationship trends of 2025

These are the top 4 relationship trends of 2025

It’s difficult not to embrace AI nowadays - but does AI enhance intimacy, or hinder it? We’re seeing countless TikToks referring to Chat GPT as their ‘therapist’ or even their ‘boyfriend’. TikTok has over 57.4 million posts under ‘I Asked Chat Gpt Trend for A Bf’, and between May and June 2025, search interest in 'AI boyfriend' in the UK has doubled, reaching its highest recorded level to date, according to Google Trends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AI can be a tool to enhance your relationships - both with yourself and others - understanding relationships, and doing inner-work on your attachment style. While ‘Chat GPT is my boyfriend’ videos are going viral, it’s likely this is a hyperbolic, tongue-in-cheek way of highlighting that AI makes us feel validated.

‘Feminine energy’

These are the top 4 relationship trends of 2025

These are the top 4 relationship trends of 2025.

On the flipside, many people are rejecting technology in favour of traditional 'courtship'. We're seeing a return to more conventional gender roles in some circles, with an emphasis on the perceived traits of masculinity (being logical, a strong provider) and femininity (being nurturing). This gives rise to the trope of the 'trad wife', the embodiment of traditional 'feminine energy', fuelling much debate about the roles of men and women in relationships and the potential harm caused by rigid stereotypes.

Sorry, TMI

Can oversharing be harmful? We’re seeing the rise of the term ‘floodlighting’, where oversharing your vulnerabilities, weaknesses and insecurities are shared to a partner in the early stages of a relationship in a way that can be harmful. So, are people ‘oversharing’, or being open and transparent in 2025?

Openness is paramount, but the internet has coined ‘floodlighting’ as luring someone into a false sense of intimacy - raising questions around where the line between empathy and overwhelm lies. It’s likely in 2025 people are becoming more all-or-nothing and ‘ride or die’ with their relationships, which no doubt will continue to the close of the year.

Relationship anarchy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re projecting the continued rise of ‘relationship anarchy’ for the rest of 2025, where relationship ‘norms’ are sidelined, and people are embracing a more unconventional relationship style where they can be re-defined based on personal preferences.

It boils down to shedding any kind of hierarchy in relationships, and silencing any external noise of traditional norms of what a relationship ‘should’ look like. Relationships are viewed more as an equal playing field, and putting romantic relationships on a pedestal, or ‘hierarchy’ is discarded. It’s likely relationship anarchy will continue to grow in 2025, and may even encourage more sex positivity, as people steer away from monogamy and explore pleasure in a different light.