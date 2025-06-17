43% of new mums are rushing back to work — Here's how we can actually support them

Tell us your news

As childcare costs reach record highs and the cost-of-living crisis deepens, growing numbers of new mothers are finding themselves back at work far earlier than they’re ready for, both physically and emotionally. In fact, more than 43% of mothers return to work within just 12 weeks of giving birth. So, what’s behind this concerning shift?

According to experts at Instant Offices, the root cause is often inadequate maternity leave policies — a structural issue that’s pushing women back into the workplace too soon and under-supported.

Instant Offices have collected data looking at the best countries for women to work, specifically looking at those places that have the best maternity leave policies in place.

Best countries for maternity support

RANK COUNTRY FINAL SCORE 1 Finland 136 2 Norway 136 3 New Zealand 134 4 Iceland 124 5 Sweden 123

According to the rankings, Finland and Norway are the top countries in the world for working women, with New Zealand following close behind in second place. These nations not only offer generous maternity leave policies, but also consistently rank highly for gender equality in the workplace, affordable childcare, parental support programs, and work-life balance — making them some of the most supportive environments for working mothers.

Looking at the top-scoring countries, the research also revealed that the United Kingdom offers the most maternity leave after Greece (43 weeks), with Statutory Maternity Pay lasting 39 weeks — one of the longest in Europe.

How to Improve The Workplace For New Mothers

1. Offer Flexible Working Arrangements

Allow remote work or hybrid schedules, so new mothers can balance childcare and their careers. Let mothers adjust start and finish times to accommodate daycare drop-offs or infant routines. Also, offer a phased return to work or part-time roles post-maternity leave.

2. Create a Supportive Workplace Culture

Don’t treat maternity as a career obstacle. Instead, celebrate it as a life milestone. Educate line managers on supporting returning parents with empathy and fairness. Pair returning mums with other parents for peer support and smoother reintegration.

3. Provide Dedicated Facilities

Have a clean, private, comfortable space for mothers to briefly bring babies in or have visits, as well as having a designated fridge for milk storage.

4. Open Communication & Mental Health Support

Have regular, informal check-ins during and after maternity leave, show care and keep women connected and offer mental health support, particularly around postpartum challenges. More now than ever before, it’s important to prioritise community in the workplace.

5. Protect Career Progression

Ensure new mums aren’t passed over for promotions, projects, or raises and give them training opportunities such as refreshers upon return.