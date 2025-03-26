70% of UK consumers who gift for Mother's Day agree flowers and chocolates don't cut it anymore

New research shows 7 in 10 people say spending time together is more important than buying a physical gift, and over half of respondents have been unhappy with the present they received on Mother’s Day.

A new survey commissioned by Virgin Experience Days, the UK’s leading experience gifts provider, reveals that many Brits are looking to shake up traditional Mother’s Day gifting, with 7 in 10 agreeing that flowers and chocolates no longer cut it.

The research suggests a quiet rebellion against old gifting habits, with 43% branding conventional gifts as ‘outdated and stereotypical’. Instead, over half (64%) of those surveyed believe a great Mother’s Day present should be something she wouldn’t buy for herself.

However, despite their best intentions, they don’t always get it right – with over half of survey respondents (51%) admitting that they have been unhappy with a Mother’s Day gift in the past. Worse still, 6 in 10 people confessed to knowingly giving a bad present.

48% of people struggle to find a physical gift that reflects their mum’s personality

According to the polled respondents, the top ten ‘worst’ Mother’s Day presents to receive are:

Nothing (forgotten) A mug A re-gifted item A pair of socks A household appliance (like a vacuum or iron) A handmade gift A last-minute supermarket bunch of flowers A photo of the children A random beauty product I'd never use A fitness gadget

In fact, the data reveals that nearly a quarter of (24%) of parents say their daughters and husbands/partners give the best gifts, while sons (14%) lag behind.

When asked what matters most when choosing a Mother’s Day present, respondent’s top priorities are:

Making her feel pampered (39%)

The sentimentality of the gift (38%)

Creating lasting memories (31%)

Not only that, nearly three-quarters (71%) of respondents said that spending time with their mother on Mother’s Day is more meaningful than giving a physical gift.

To make this Mother’s Day truly special, Virgin Experience Days is on a mission to help consumers break free from traditional presents and opt for more memorable experiences instead – as results show that over a third (37%) of consumers believe an experience would make the day feel more special.

For the 48% of people who struggle to find a physical gift that reflects their mum’s personality, Virgin Experience Days offers a range of meaningful and memorable experiences, from a solo spa retreat she’s been longing for, to fun-filled family days out.

In fact, over half of parents (53%) wish they were gifted more quality time on Mother’s Day than a wrap present. And it’s not just a thoughtful idea – many believe their mums would be open to trying something new, with experiences like wellness activities, spa breaks, gourmet dining, and cocktail-making experiences (25%) topping the list of the most desired gifts.

Georgia Thwaites, Global Senior Brand and Campaign Manager at Virgin Experience Days, says: "Mums deserve to feel truly appreciated on Mother’s Day, yet so many receive gifts that feel like an afterthought. Our research shows that people want to give something meaningful but often default to traditional presents that don’t hit the mark.

“That’s why we’re encouraging people to think beyond the usual chocolates and flowers and consider an experience instead. Whether it’s a spa day, a gourmet meal, or an unforgettable adventure, an experience-led gift creates memories that last far beyond the day itself."

For more information and to shop Virgin Experience Days’ Mother’s Day collection, visit: www.virginexperiencedays.co.uk/mothers-day-gifts