77% of gamers say soundtracks define a game’s legacy but 40% have been let down by the music

4 in 10 players admit to feeling disappointed by a game’s music, despite enjoying its gameplay.

A recent study asked 1,000 gamers for their opinion on gaming music and the results showed that 77% of respondents said that having memorable soundtrack helps with the popularity in the long run, but not all gaming soundtracks hit the mark.

An impactful soundtrack can elevate a video game from good to legendary status, or at least that is what the majority of gamers think.

A recent study by gaming and tech retailer Currys revealed that 77% of gamers believe that a memorable score contributes to the long-term popularity of a video game.

However, not all soundtracks hit the right notes. The same study found that 4 in 10 players admit to feeling disappointed by a game’s music, despite enjoying its gameplay, lessening the overall reception of the game. In fact, 1 in 6 gamers (15%) have stopped playing a game altogether due to disliking its soundtrack.

The importance and influence of in-game music goes beyond just nostalgia though, with 62% of gamers saying that a video game soundtrack has helped their emotional connection to a game they were playing. Plus, nearly 6 in 10 go as far as to say that the in-game music directly affects their performance and over 4 in 10 (41%) of gamers say that the music is very important to their overall gaming experience too, claiming it adds to the atmosphere and immersion.

This proves that gaming soundtracks are not just background noise but are, in fact, a defining factor in a game’s success. So much so, 3 in 10 have even gone out of their way to play a game specifically due to the excellent reviews of its soundtrack.

Over half of gamers listen to gaming soundtracks away from the game

The study also revealed that some gamers enjoy gaming soundtracks so much that they make their way into their everyday away from the screen. A significant 45% of gamers said they listen to songs from games while exercising and relaxing, with the next most popular situation being while they are completing household chores as 32% play gaming tracks when they clean their homes.

Over 6 in 10 also said that they have been introduced to new music and/or artists through the music in video games and 52% choose to listen to these soundtracks outside of gaming sessions.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has the best soundtrack according to gaming fans

Although the stats show that most streamed gaming song on Spotify is Megalovania from the Undertale soundtrack, this doesn’t mean the game has the most admired soundtrack overall.

In the survey of 1,000 gamers, the top gaming soundtrack voted for was from Rockstar’s 2018 western game, Red Dead Redemption 2. This soundtrack offers a blend of original compositions and curated songs, which together enhance the game’s deep emotional storytelling and cinematic Western setting.

In second place was the soundtrack from Naughty Dog’s 2013 post-apocalyptic masterpiece, The Last of Us. Composed by Gustavo Santaolalla, this soundtrack serves up haunting melodies and minimal orchestration, which deliver an atmospheric quality that perfectly complements the game’s post-apocalyptic setting.

And the third most voted for soundtrack by gamers was The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. This soundtrack comprises of Slavic folk music, orchestral compositions, and epic battle anthems that capture the game’s dark fantasy world.

The 20 games with the best soundtracks

Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018) The Last of Us (2013) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015) Halo Series (2001) Super Mario Galaxy (2007) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011) Final Fantasy VII (1997) Sonic the Hedgehog (1991) The Last of Us Part 2 (2020) Super Mario Bros. (1985) Assassin's Creed II (2009) Street Fighter II (1991) Final Fantasy XV (2016) Hogwarts Legacy (2023) Super Mario 64 (1996) Minecraft (2011) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (2023) Cyberpunk 2077 (2020) DOOM (2016) Final Fantasy X (2001)

