9 in 10 parents are unaware that certain colours of swimwear cannot be seen underwater | NW

With the hot weather we are currently experiencing, here’s calls for parents to be fully aware that their children’s swimwear is safe before heading to both the beach and the pool in the upcoming weeks.

Parents across the country are being urged to sign a petition, calling on retailers to stop making children’s swimwear in potentially colours that are not as easily visible, especially when underwater.

This comes as blue, white or grey swimwear has been found to turn invisible underwater, meaning if children ended up at the bottom of a pool or in difficulty in the water, they would be almost impossible to spot.

Rsearch has found that two thirds (66%) of children wear blue, white or grey swimwear. More worrying 90% of parents are not aware that certain colours of swimwear cannot be seen underwater.

As retailers have failed to act and continue to sell potentially dangerous swimwear, On the Beach has taken upon themselves to help. They are giving away free brightly coloured swimming shorts and costumes to parents who are taking their children on On the Beach holidays this summer.

Vibrant, fluorescent colours are recommended when choosing children swimwear – with pink, yellow, red, black and green garments all visible while underwater and remain noticeable for lifeguards and parents to spot in an emergency.

Zoe Harris is the chief customer officer at On the Beach, who have launched the petition to raise awareness of this vital issue, as thousands of families get set for their summer holidays.